Leaked Audio Emerges of Lane Kiffin Telling College Football Player on Mental Health Break to Show Up For ‘Work’ or Be Kicked Off Team

David Evans
In a recent development, a recording surfaced revealing a tense dialogue between Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and player DeSanto Rollins. The conversation, which Rollins recorded, captures Kiffin’s stern response to Rollins’ absence from team activities due to a mental health break. Kiffin’s words, “go read your f–king rights about mental health,” followed by a threat to remove Rollins from the team, have sparked controversy.

Lane Kiffin Audio Could be Damning in $40M Lawsuit

Lane Kiffin is facing social media backlash after leaked audio of his dispute with DeSanto Rollins came to light on Thursday. It comes just days before Kiffin’s biggest game of his career, as Ole Miss travel to take on Georgia, the current second favorites to with the College Football National Championship.

The dispute stems from Rollins’ lawsuit against Kiffin and Ole Miss, claiming racial and sexual discrimination and a lack of equal protection. Rollins, who suffered injuries and subsequent mental health challenges, accused Kiffin of racial bias, alleging that white athletes were not subjected to similar treatment.

Rollins’ legal action, seeking $40 million in damages and reinstatement, also includes charges of emotional distress and negligence. Kiffin’s legal representatives have moved to dismiss the case, challenging the allegations’ validity and the court’s jurisdiction over state law claims.

The leaked audio has added a new layer to the ongoing legal battle, contradicting the university’s previous statement that Rollins remained on the team and scholarship. The recording suggests that Kiffin considered Rollins’ absence unacceptable, despite Rollins’ claim of a mental health crisis and his mother’s intervention in seeking counseling support for him.

It is also notable that Kiffin told Rollins to show up for ‘work,’ despite college football players not being employees of the university.

Ole Miss Claims Rollins Still Considered Student-Athlete in September Statement

The university’s stance, as stated in September, was that no lawsuit had been received, and Rollins was still considered a student-athlete with access to university resources.

“We have not received a lawsuit. DeSanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship,” the statement read. “In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university.”

Yet, the audio indicates that Rollins’ team status was in jeopardy, highlighting a disconnect between public statements and private conversations.

As the case unfolds, the leaked exchange has brought to light the complexities surrounding athlete welfare and the responsibilities of collegiate sports programs. Rollins’ situation remains unresolved, with the legal process ongoing and the public now tuned into the debate over how mental health issues are handled in high-pressure athletic environments.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
