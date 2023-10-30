The Oregon Ducks, fresh off an exhilarating victory against Utah, have landed another major win, this time with the commitment of Elijah Rushing. The five-star edge rusher from Tucson’s Salpointe Catholic is set to bring an extra layer of excitement to Eugene.

Elijah Rushing Commits to Oregon After Arizona Decommitment

The path to this commitment, however, had its twists. Rushing, initially committed to Arizona, made the bold decision to shift gears earlier this month. While his early affinity with the Wildcats was evident, the allure of the Ducks proved stronger. It’s no surprise considering the dynamic system Oregon offers, coupled with the exceptional coaching abilities of Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi.

Many players and fans alike have been drawn to Lanning’s infectious energy during Oregon’s games, especially in rallying moments. Rushing himself cited this vibrant atmosphere as a pull, referring to Lanning as a “players’ coach” who nurtures not just skills, but deep bonds between team members. Eugene, for him, symbolizes more than just a team—it’s a family.

Oregon’s Top-10 Recruiting Class of 2024

Oregon’s 2024 recruitment class is already turning heads, now ranked as the sixth class according to On3 Power Rankings. With the addition of Rushing, Oregon solidifies its reputation as a major draw for top talent. And this isn’t just about Rushing’s stature; his raw talent and potential have made him the talk of the town. His agility, coupled with his swift first step and ability to evade blocks, makes him a formidable presence on the field. Analysts even suggest he has the making of a future NFL draft pick.

Furthermore, the Ducks have a consistent track record of attracting talent from Arizona, a state known for its football talents. Past recruits like cornerback Cole Martin, defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington and My’Keil Gardner, and receiver Kyler Kasper have all chosen Oregon. Now, with Rushing’s commitment, the Ducks continue to establish a firm foothold in the Grand Canyon State.

Rushing’s journey to Oregon might have had its moments of uncertainty, especially after his sudden decommitment from Arizona. Yet, Oregon’s unwavering interest and the promise of a bright future under the guidance of its coaching staff undoubtedly played a significant role in his decision.

With this recent commitment, Oregon’s future is undoubtedly looking up. The combination of on-field triumphs and off-field recruitment successes paints a promising picture. As for Elijah Rushing, Eugene awaits with bated breath to welcome and witness the rise of its newest star.