The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers begin an intriguing series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. Both teams have aspirations of winning their respective divisions. It is a three game series which continues on Wednesday, and concludes on Thursday.

The Orioles are in second place in the American League East and two games back of the division leading New York Yankees. Baltimore is at 76 wins and 56 losses, while New York, which has received the hot bat of outfielder Aaron Judge lately, has a record of 78 wins and 54 losses. Baltimore is comfortably in a playoff spot at the moment. They are 8.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers lead the National League West with a record of 78 wins and 53 losses. They currently have a three game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, which are in second place at 75 wins and 56 losses, and the San Diego Padres, which are in third place at 75 wins and 58 losses.

Who are the significant players for both teams?

From an offensive perspective, the Dodgers are led by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan. He leads the National League with 100 runs, 41 home runs, a .615 slugging percentage and 312 total bases. Ohtani also has had 148 hits, 29 doubles, six triples, 94 runs batted in, 40 stolen bases, 69 walks, a .292 batting average, .378 on base percentage and four sacrifice bunts. Ohtani’s 40 stolen bases are second in Major League Baseball. He only trails Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, who leads the Major Leagues with 61 stolen bases.

The Orioles are led by American League All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander of Margarita, Venezuela. Santander is second in the American League in home runs with 38. He only trails Judge, who leads with 52 home runs.

On the mound, Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California gets the start on Wednesday. He is second in the American League with 19 quality starts.