Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe of St. Louis, Missouri is projected to be out a minimum of 10 weeks because of elbow surgery on Tuesday. According to Danielle Allentuck of the Baltimore Banner, Coulombe could be back on the baseball field later this year, but it is expected to be sometime in September at the earliest. If the Orioles continue to play good baseball, there is a good possibility we will see Coulombe in the lineup for meaningful Baltimore games this fall. Coulombe has pitched so well this season for the Orioles, Jacob Calvin Meyer called him one of the best left-handed relievers this season.

How did Coulombe get hurt?

Coulombe has been experiencing left elbow inflammation. He has not pitched since June 8, when he recorded a hold in a 5-0 Orioles win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Coulombe was very effective in this contest. He had three strikeouts, forced two batters to fly out, and one Rays batter to ground out. Coulombe pitched to the minimum number of batters in two innings to the Rays as only six Tampa Bay batters came to the plate.

Danny Coulombe in 2024

Coulombe pitched 29 games and had a record of one win and zero losses, with an earned run average of 2.42. In 26 innings pitched, he had 13 holds, and one save, and gave up 13 hits, seven earned runs, three home runs and three walks, to go along with 28 strikeouts and a sensational WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.62.

Coulombe’s win came in a 3-2 Orioles win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 15. Coulombe pitched one inning and gave up one hit.

On April 29, Coulombe recorded his only save this season. It came in a 2-0 Orioles win over the New York Yankees. Coulombe pitched to the minimum number of hitters (three), as he forced two Yankees batters to fly out and one to ground out.