Orioles sign outfielder Dylan Carlson

The Baltimore Orioles signed outfielder Dylan Carlson of Elk Grove, California according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Monday. The terms of the contract are for one year and $975,000. However, Carlson will get a $25,000 bonus and make $1 million from the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season if he has 200 plate appearances. This past season in 2024, Carlson had 265 plate appearances.

Third Major League Baseball team

Carlson begin his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent five seasons with the Cardinals before being traded from the Cardinals to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 30, 2024 for right handed relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong of New Bern, North Carolina.

2024 MLB Statistics

Carlson batted .209 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in. During 96 games, and 235 at bats, he scored 19 runs and had 49 hits, seven doubles, two stolen bases, 22 walks, 65 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .287, and a slugging percentage of .277.

Both stolen bases came in Rays victories against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first came in a 5-4 Tampa Bay win on August 16, ad the second came in an 8-7 Rays win on August 18 in a game that needed 12 innings to complete.

Multi-positional star at Elk Grove High School

Not only was Carlson a great hitter at Elk Grove High School, he was a great pitcher too. Offensively, he batted .407 with nine home runs and 40 runs batted in during only 36 games. Carlson also posted a record of six wins and zero losses with a spectacular earned run average of 1.44 while on the mound. While with Elk Grove High School, Carlson was a teammate of free agent infielder Nick Madrigal of Sacramento, California, free agent first baseman Rowdy Tellez of Sacramento, and Miami Marlins outfielder Derek Hill of Des Moines, Iowa.

Surprise first round pick

In the 2016 MLB Draft, Carlson was not ranked among the top 200 prospects in the MLB scouting bureau. However, the Cardinals selected Carlson 33rd overall.