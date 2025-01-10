Orioles sign relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge

The Baltimore Orioles have signed relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge of Spokane, Washington to a one-year deal worth $10 million according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. Kittredge is expected to be the setup man for closer Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in the Orioles bullpen this season. He has been an American League All-Star in the past, as he represented the Tampa Bay Rays in the midsummer classic in 2021.

Third Major League Baseball franchise

Bautista is joining his third MLB team. He previously played seven seasons with the Rays from 2017 to 2023, and then last season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

2024 MLB Statistics

Kittredge pitched in 74 games and had a record of five wins and five losses with an earned run average of 2.80. During 70 2/3 innings pitched, he had 37 holds, one save, and 67 strikeouts, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13. Kittredge also gave up 60 hits, 22 earned runs, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Kittredge’s 37 holds were the most in the National League and the second most in Major League Baseball. The only pitcher with more holds was Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who had 38 holds.

The lone save Kittredge recorded this past season came on June 13 in a 4-3 Cardinals win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the National League Central Division battle, Kittredge pitched to four batters and gave up one hit. Of the 13 pitches Kittredge threw in the inning, 10 pitches were for strikes.

2021 All-Star season

Kittredge had a spectacular season for the Rays four seasons ago. In 57 games, he had a record of nine wins and three losses with an earned run average of 1.88. During 71 2/3 innings pitched, Kittredge gave up 55 hits, 15 earned runs, seven home runs and 15 walks, to go along with 77 strikeouts, seven holds and an excellent WHIP of 0.98. However, following Kittredge’s All-Star season, he had Tommy John Surgery, and only pitched a combined total of 31 games in 2022 and 2023.