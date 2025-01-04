MLB News and Rumors

Orioles sign starting pitcher Charlie Morton

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

The Baltimore Orioles have signed starting pitcher Charlie Morton of Flemington, New Jersey. The terms of the contract are one year and $15 million. It may be a little surprising to some that Morton was able to sign a deal as high as he did at the age of 41. However, Morton proved to the baseball world he can still be very effective on the mound and get Major League Baseball hitters out on a regular basis.

Sixth Major League Baseball team

The Orioles are Morton’s sixth MLB team. He has also played for the Atlanta Braves (2008, 2021 to 2024), the Pittsburgh Pirates (2009 to 2015), the Philadelphia Phillies (2016), the Houston Astros (2017 and 2018), and the Tampa Bay Rays (2019 and 2020).

2024 MLB Statistics

This past season with the Braves, Morton pitched 30 games, and had a record of eight wins and 10 losses with an earned run average of 4.19. During 165 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 154 hits, 77 earned runs, 23 home runs, and 65 walks, to go along with 167 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.33.

Two-Time All-Star

Morton was an All-Star with the Astros in 2018 and the Rays in 2019. In 2018, Morton had a record of 15 wins and three losses, and had a sparkling .833 winning percentage. He pitched 167 innings and in 30 games, and gave up 130 hits, 58 earned runs, 18 home runs, and 64 walks to go along with 201 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.13 and a WHIP of 1.16. In 2019, Morton had a record of 16 wins and six losses for an earned run average of 3.05. He pitched 194 2/3 innings pitched, and gave up 154 hits, 66 earned runs, 15 home runs and 57 walks to go along with 240 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.08.

Two-Time World Series champion

Morton won a World Series with the Astros in 2017 and the Braves in 2021. In the 2017 MLB postseason, he  was the winning pitcher of game seven of the American League Championship Series (a 4-0 Astros win over the New York Yankees), and the winning pitcher of game seven of the World Series (a 5-1 Astros win over the Los Angeles Dodgers). According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, Morton is the first pitcher ever to win two game sevens in a single postseason.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

Orioles sign starting pitcher Charlie Morton

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  43min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
White Sox sign infielder Josh Rojas
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 3 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
Phillies trade lefthanded pitcher Tyler Gilbert to White Sox
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_11268015_168396541_lowres-2
Former Rangers infielder Lenny Randle dies at age 75
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Guardians Rings the Bell for Josh Bell
Nationals bring back first baseman Josh Bell
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_13035304_168396541_lowres-2
Former Tigers All-Star outfielder Charlie Maxwell dies at age 97
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Corbin Burnes
Corbin Burnes signs monster contract with the Diamondbacks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top