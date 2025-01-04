Orioles sign starting pitcher Charlie Morton

The Baltimore Orioles have signed starting pitcher Charlie Morton of Flemington, New Jersey. The terms of the contract are one year and $15 million. It may be a little surprising to some that Morton was able to sign a deal as high as he did at the age of 41. However, Morton proved to the baseball world he can still be very effective on the mound and get Major League Baseball hitters out on a regular basis.

Sixth Major League Baseball team

The Orioles are Morton’s sixth MLB team. He has also played for the Atlanta Braves (2008, 2021 to 2024), the Pittsburgh Pirates (2009 to 2015), the Philadelphia Phillies (2016), the Houston Astros (2017 and 2018), and the Tampa Bay Rays (2019 and 2020).

2024 MLB Statistics

This past season with the Braves, Morton pitched 30 games, and had a record of eight wins and 10 losses with an earned run average of 4.19. During 165 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 154 hits, 77 earned runs, 23 home runs, and 65 walks, to go along with 167 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.33.

Two-Time All-Star

Morton was an All-Star with the Astros in 2018 and the Rays in 2019. In 2018, Morton had a record of 15 wins and three losses, and had a sparkling .833 winning percentage. He pitched 167 innings and in 30 games, and gave up 130 hits, 58 earned runs, 18 home runs, and 64 walks to go along with 201 strikeouts, an earned run average of 3.13 and a WHIP of 1.16. In 2019, Morton had a record of 16 wins and six losses for an earned run average of 3.05. He pitched 194 2/3 innings pitched, and gave up 154 hits, 66 earned runs, 15 home runs and 57 walks to go along with 240 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.08.

Two-Time World Series champion

Morton won a World Series with the Astros in 2017 and the Braves in 2021. In the 2017 MLB postseason, he was the winning pitcher of game seven of the American League Championship Series (a 4-0 Astros win over the New York Yankees), and the winning pitcher of game seven of the World Series (a 5-1 Astros win over the Los Angeles Dodgers). According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, Morton is the first pitcher ever to win two game sevens in a single postseason.