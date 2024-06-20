Baltimore Orioles right handed starting pitcher Kyle Bradish of Peoria, Arizona is out for the rest of the 2024 Major League Baseball season and a significant part of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season after having Tommy John Surgery on Wednesday.

How did Bradish get injured?

Bradish injured his ulnar collateral ligament on Friday, June 14 in a 5-3 Orioles loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He actually was quite effective in the contest, as he only gave up two earned runs in five innings of work. However, both earned runs Bradish gave up were home runs as designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio hit a leadoff home run in the first inning, and catcher Rafael Marchan of San Cristobal, Venezuela hit a solo dinger in the fifth inning. For Marchan it was his first hit of the entire season. He then had four hits (all singles) in a 9-2 Phillies win over the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Bradish’s 2024 Major League Baseball Statistics

Bradish started eight games for the Orioles in 2024. During eight games (all starts), Bradish had two wins and an earned run average of 2.75. In 39 1/3 innings, he gave up 27 hits, 12 earned runs, two home runs, and 15 walks, to go along with 53 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07.

Bradish’s two wins were quality starts. They were his only two quality starts of 2024. On May 26, Bradish was spectacular in a 4-1 Orioles win over the Chicago White Sox. Bradish pitched seven innings, and gave up zero hits, four walks, and 11 strikeouts. Chicago only had one hit in the entire game. Then on June 8, Bradish only gave up one hit and zero walks, to go along with nine strikeouts in a 5-0 Orioles win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Second in the American League East

Baltimore is at 48 wins and 25 losses. They are in second place in the American League East and only a game and a half back of the first place New York Yankees.