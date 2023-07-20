MLB News and Rumors

Orioles to face Rays in massive AL East weekend series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shane McClanahan

First place is on the line this weekend in the American League East. That is because the two top teams in the division will be facing each other at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Orioles lead the American League East with a record of 58 wins and 37 losses, while the Rays are second in the division with a record of 60 wins and 39 losses. The Orioles and Rays are actually tied when it comes to games back. However, the Orioles have a winning percentage of .611, while the Rays are at .606. It should be noted that the Orioles have four games in hand on the Rays as they have played 95 games, while the Rays have played 99.

Two teams in opposite directions

The Rays got off to a fantastic start as they had a record of 23 wins and six losses by the end of April. In May and June, the Rays were still very productive at 34 wins and 22 losses. However, in the month of July, Tampa Bay has gone ice cold as they have won only three of 14 games, and were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers.

The Orioles were 10 games above .500 by the end of April at 19 wins and nine losses. In May and June, they were at 29 wins and 23 losses. Now in the month of July, Baltimore is smoking hot as they have won 10 of 15 games, including nine of their last 11. Along the way, they have swept the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins.

Not the Yankees and Red Sox

When you think of the American League East leaders, you normally think of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Since 1998, the Yankees have won the American League East 14 times, while the Red Sox have won five times. However this season the Red Sox and Yankees are the two worst teams in the American League.

Key Players

Offensively, Rays shortstop Wander Franco of Bani, Dominican Republic is second in the American League with 28 stolen bases. He is only behind Esteury Ruiz of the Oakland Athletics, who has 43 stolen bases. When it comes to pitching, Rays ace Shane McClanahan, who ironically is from Baltimore, Maryland, leads the Majors with 11 wins and the American League with an earned run average of 2.56. Meanwhile, Orioles closer Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic leads the American League with 26 saves.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles Rays
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge On Shohei Ohtani, HR Record: ‘Meant To Be Broken’

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Two intriguing MLB series that begin July 18
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Aroldis Chapman, Texas Rangers
Aroldis Chapman throws fastest pitch in Rangers history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia
Top three MLB series that begin July 17
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger once again dangerous offensively
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez
Three best MLB series for weekend of July 14-16
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Aaron Judge’s 62nd Homer Set To Be Most Expensive Home Run Ball Ever
Watch: Yankees Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice In Colorado
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top