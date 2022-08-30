Pacific Classic Stakes 2022: Flightline On Track For Saturday’s Del Mar Grade I

The Pacific Classic Stakes 2022 has a purse of just over $1m and all eyes will be on the John W. Sadler-trained FLIGHTLINE as his star 4 year-old puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Del Mar contest this Saturday. The Sadler barn will also be looking for their fourth Pacific Classic win since 2018, having landed the pot 12 months ago with Tripoli (watch below).

Flightline, who has won all four career starts, will face his biggest threat from the Bob Baffert runner Country Grammer, who landed the Dubai World Cup back in March and returned at the end of July with a fair silver medal in the Grade II San Diego Handicap at Del Mar. Therefore, the horse racing betting sites have both Flightline and Country Grammer at the head of their markets and it would be a big shock if one of these star names isn’t picking up the 2022 Pacific Classic at Del Mar this weekend.

When Is The 2022 Pacific Classic Stakes

Run over 1m 2f, the Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes is staged at Del Mar racetrack in California

📅Date: Saturday September 3, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Del Mar racetrack, California, (Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: FanDuel TV

You can bet on the Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes with BetOnline and receive a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Flightline Puts Unbeaten Record On The Line In Pacific Stakes 2022



Flightline is yet to taste defeat as a racehorse and will come into Saturday’s Pacific Stakes 4-from-4 after top wins at Santa Anita, Del Mar and Belmont Park. This classy 4 year-old was last seen winning the Grade I Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap on June 11 by an remarkable 6 lengths.

That run came over 1m and with his three previous runs over 6f and 7f, then the big question is will he stay the 1m2f trip? His breeding (by Tapit) suggests the extra yardage is just about within range and it’s fair to say he was hardly stopping last time over a mile which further backs up his ability to last out the additional two furlongs.

With four of the last five Pacific Stakes winners aged 4 years-old, then Flightline also has this key age trend on his side.

He’s also a proven track winner at Del Mar and it’s hard to not be taken by the aggregate total of 44 lengths from his four career wins to date. Jockey Flavien Prat, who rode the winner for Sadler in this race in 2019 (Higher Power) has ridden Flightline in all career starts and will remain in the saddle.

BACK FLIGHTLINE for Saturday’s Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes with BetOnline and receive a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

John W. Sadler Eyes Fourth Pacific Stakes Win Since 2018

The record of the John W. Sadler barn in the Pacific Stakes is hard to fault. They’ve mopped up three successes in this race since 2018, including 12 months ago with Tripoli (watch below).

Their first win in the race was with Accelerate in 2018 and followed that up a year later in 2019 with Higher Power.

Country Grammer Looks To Write His Name In Pacific Stakes Roll Of Honour

The main threat to Flightline remaining unbeaten will come from the Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer. This 5 year-old took the Dubai World Cup on March 10 at Meydan and from his 10 career runs has amassed $10,897,320 in total prize money.

The Baffert camp put him away after that lucrative win in March, but he returned at the end of July with a fair second in the Grade II San Diego Handicap at Del Mar, to blow away the cobwebs.

With that run under his belt, he’ll be spot on for this and should be much more at home back up in trip with that last run coming over 1m 1/2f. His last two outings over the Pacific Classic distance of 1m2f have been winning ones, so we know he’s got the stamina credentials for this race.

All is set up for a ‘must-see’ renewal – who’s your money on?

BACK COUNTRY GRAMMER for Saturday’s Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes with BetOnline and receive a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

Bob Baffert Has Six Pacific Stakes Wins To His Name

The powerful Bob Baffert team have an incredible six wins under their belt in the Pacific Stakes – and need just one more to be the winning-most yard in this race. They currently share the spoils with the mighty Robert J. Frankel, who also have six successes to his name in this event.

Baffert’s first win in the Pacific Stakes came back in 1999 with General Challenge, while his most recent was in 2020 with Maximum Security – meaning between them Sadler and Baffert have won ALL of the last five runnings of this Grade I!

Recent Pacific Stakes Winners

2021 – TRIPOLI

2020 – MAXIMUM SECURITY

2019 – HIGHER POWER

2018 – ACCELERATE

2017 – COLLECTED

2016 – CALIFORNIA CHROME

2015 – BEHOLDER

2014 – SHARED BELIEF

Watch Tripoli Winning The 2021 Pacific Stakes

Pick Up Some FREE BETS For The Pacific Stakes 2022

