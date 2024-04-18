MLB News and Rumors

Padres trade Pedro Avila to the Guardians

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22978420_168396541_lowres-2

The San Diego Padres traded right handed relief pitcher Pedro Avila of Caracas, Venezuela to the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Wednesday. The Guardians become the second Major League Baseball team Avila has played for as he spent five seasons with the Padres. He was with San Diego in 2019, and then four straight seasons from 2021 to 2024. The reason why Avila missed the 2020 Major League Baseball season is because he signed a minor league contract on December 3, 2019, and there was no minor league season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2023 MLB statistics

In 14 games in 2023, Avila had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.22. In 50 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 43 hits, 18 earned runs, three home runs and 25 walks, to go along with 54 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.35.

Who did Avila beat last season?

Avila actually got the start on September 5 and was simply outstanding. He pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings in an 8-0 Padres win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Avila gave up two hits and six walks, and had one strikeout. Twelve days later on September 17, Avila pitched three shutout innings, and gave up one hit and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts in a 10-1 Padres win over the Oakland Athletics.

Avila’s struggles in 2024

Avila has pitched four games in 2024. He does have one victory, which came in a 13-4 Padres win over the San Francisco Giants on March 31, but has an earned run average of 9.00. In eight innings, Avila gave up five hits, eight earned runs, one home run, and six walks, to go along with nine strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.38.

Best in the American League

The Guardians are at 13 wins and six losses. They lead the Kansas City Royals by a game in the American League Central and are tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.

 

 

Topics  
Guardians MLB News and Rumors Padres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_10215436_168396541_lowres-2

Hall of Fame Manager Whitey Herzog passes away at age 92

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  48min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18814661_168396541_lowres-2
Former Dodgers All-Star starting pitcher Carl Erskine dies at age 97
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23009791 (1)
Reports: Legendary New York Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Retiring Effective Immediately
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_6016260_168396541_lowres-2
Former MLB pitcher Ken Holtzman dies at the age of 78
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
AI Andrew McCutchen
Andrew McCutchen hits the 300th home run of his MLB career
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Robinson Day
Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for Jackie Robinson Day Games
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Early MLB Observations: Can Los Angeles Dodgers Outslug 1936 New York Yankees, Produce 7 100-RBI Hitters?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top