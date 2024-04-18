Padres trade Pedro Avila to the Guardians

The San Diego Padres traded right handed relief pitcher Pedro Avila of Caracas, Venezuela to the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Wednesday. The Guardians become the second Major League Baseball team Avila has played for as he spent five seasons with the Padres. He was with San Diego in 2019, and then four straight seasons from 2021 to 2024. The reason why Avila missed the 2020 Major League Baseball season is because he signed a minor league contract on December 3, 2019, and there was no minor league season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2023 MLB statistics

In 14 games in 2023, Avila had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.22. In 50 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 43 hits, 18 earned runs, three home runs and 25 walks, to go along with 54 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.35.

Who did Avila beat last season?

Avila actually got the start on September 5 and was simply outstanding. He pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings in an 8-0 Padres win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Avila gave up two hits and six walks, and had one strikeout. Twelve days later on September 17, Avila pitched three shutout innings, and gave up one hit and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts in a 10-1 Padres win over the Oakland Athletics.

Avila’s struggles in 2024

Avila has pitched four games in 2024. He does have one victory, which came in a 13-4 Padres win over the San Francisco Giants on March 31, but has an earned run average of 9.00. In eight innings, Avila gave up five hits, eight earned runs, one home run, and six walks, to go along with nine strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.38.

Best in the American League

The Guardians are at 13 wins and six losses. They lead the Kansas City Royals by a game in the American League Central and are tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.