Bryce Young will get the first week off.

Coach Dave Canales acknowledged Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener at the New England Patriots.

With primary backup Andy Dalton (quad) sidelined indefinitely, undrafted rookie Jack Plummer likely will start and be relieved by recent addition Jake Luton. There is a debate that Young could use a series or two get adjust to new center Austin Corbett and establish an on-field foundation with his new receivers.

For Canales, the risk remains too great when compared to any reward from the small sample size of plays.

“You can’t play scared, but you have to play smart,” Canales said after Tuesday’s training camp practice, via USA Today.

Young is coming off a rough rookie campaign, throwing for just 2,877 yards in 16 starts (14 losses). He was sacked a franchise record 62 times.

In his mind, did ⁦@Panthers⁩ QB Bryce Young make the shot? … pic.twitter.com/fuOxm3g0E2 — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) August 5, 2024

Jack Plummer In Line For 1st NFL Start

After not hearing his name called during the NFL Draft last April, Plummer signed a free-agent deal with the Panthers and experienced their offseason program.

Canales described what he discovered about the former Louisville standout through rookie minicamp, offseason training activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp and 10 training camp practices.

“I’ve learned the guy’s a hard worker,” Canales said. “I learned that he’s very detailed in what he does. I feel like he’s been really sharp with the different changes that happen at the line. Really just, like, the mechanisms, the cadences and all that stuff—I think he’s sharp there. He’s a great athlete … he’s got a big arm … he’s showcased that a couple times, and love his mobility, and he’s really got a cool demeanor about him.”

Plummer started his college career with Purdue (2019-21), before transferring to California (2022) and finally, the Cardinals, where the 6-food-5, 220-pounder earned third-team All-ACC honors.

Luten, who signed Monday, spent most of last season with the Panthers. He appeared in all three preseason games, completing 8 of 19 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had three stints on the practice squad.

“A guy that’s been around, a couple of different teams,” Canales said. “I was with him in Seattle for a little bit. So a guy that knows how to play football and function—that’s what we really needed to feel good about the evaluation and how important that is.”

The Patriots will start QB Jacoby Brissett and third-overall draft pick Drake Maye is expected to play, according to CBS Sports.

Injured ⁦@Panthers⁩ QB Andy Dalton was a limited participant Saturday. He nearly hit the biggest pass of the ⁦@NFL⁩ training camp practice … pic.twitter.com/moAQhmB6CU — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) August 3, 2024

Panthers Notes

Julius Peppers, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame last Saturday, visited the Panthers’ new practice facility behind Bank of America Stadium. A Panthers Hall of Honor inductee last October, Peppers addressed the players following Tuesday’s workout. … Rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace appears to be making an impression while he receives first-team snaps as veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson recovers from a hamstring injury. … One of the most intriguing aspects of Tuesday’s session was the two 1-on-1 battles between wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback Jayce Horn. They each won a rep.

At halftime Sunday, Carolina Panthers legends Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were introduced as the newest members of the Hall of Honor … #NFL #Panthers pic.twitter.com/XtjW5lmrSi — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 30, 2023