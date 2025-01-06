The 2024 National Football League season continued with Week 18 on Sunday. Here are the top five performers from winning teams.

5) Geno Smith

The Seahawks and Rams played in a rather meaningless game on Sunday. The Seahawks came through with a 30-25 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks star was quarterback Geno Smith, who earned $6 million worth of bonuses by completing 20 of 27 passes for 223 passing yards and four touchdowns along with 14 rushing yards. The Rams had already clinched the NFC West and benched their starters for week 18.

4) Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 47-24 in another meaningless game. The Cardinals star was quarterback Kyler Murray of Bedford, Texas, who completed 25 of 35 passes for 242 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with three rushes for 22 rushing yards. Two of the touchdowns went to wide receiver Greg Dortch of Richmond, Virginia.

3) Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions running back from Dalton, Georgia had a game for the ages on Sunday night in leading the Lions to the number one seed in the National Football Conference. Gibbs found the end zone four times as he had three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown catch. In all, he had 23 rushes for 139 rushing yards, along with five catches for 31 yards.

2) Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are postseason bound after a 38-0 thrashing over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was an exceptional game for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, who completed 26 of 29 passes for 321 passing yards, and four touchdown passes, along with seven rushes for 47 rushing yards. Two of the touchdown passes went to Marvin Mims Jr. of Frisco, Texas.

1) Bryce Young

The first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft guided the Carolina Panthers to a 44-38 upset win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. The native of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania completed 25 of 34 passes for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for 24 rushing yards and another two touchdowns.