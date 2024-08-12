NFL News and Rumors

Panthers Notebook: Veteran Adam Thielen Lobbies For Lack of Joint-Practice Fisticuffs With Jets

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Thielen wants it to stop.

With the New York Jets coming to town Thursday, the Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver issued a public plea for the two sides to keep the play tough, but free of fisticuffs.

In other words, Thielen spoke against playing a role in Detroit Lions-New York Giants II.

Tempers surely will be tested when the Panthers and Jets partake in joint practice at the Panthers’ new practice facility behind Bank of America Stadium, but as far as players ratcheting up the intensity like the Lions-Giants did during a more traditional two training camp practices, Thielen hopes not. The Panthers’ leading receiver last season anticipates a spirted workout, but something that falls short of the NFL issuing $200,000 In fines, like it did last week.

“They’ve got to figure out a way to eliminate the fighting,” Thielen said following Sunday’s padded practice. “It’s not getting anyone better. I understand that things are going to be amped up. There’s going to be a little bit of aggression.

“At the end of the day we’re in the middle of the dog days of camp, so there’s a little tiredness that brings out that extra animosity, I guess.”

Joint practice post-whistle scrums have evolved into an NFL summer-time tradition. They will happen, but to the extent the Lions-Giants took it?

Thielend, an 11-year veteran has seen enough.

“The more we can limit the fighting and just get good work that’s preparing us for week one, both sides, both teams, the better,” Thielen said. “I think that’s probably why they decided to do one day against each other.”

Eddy Piñeiro Earns Kicking Gig

The Panthers signed rookie kicker Harrison Mevis to compete with incumbent Eddy Piñeiro during the offseason. In the final year of his contract, Piñeiro stayed away from the team during the first phase of offseason training activities (OTAs).

Publicly, Piñeiro denied his absence was not about the lack of a deal extension, but it was apparent he was not overly pleased with the competition. The two rarely seemed to speak on the field during the first 12 training camp workouts.

Entering his third season with the Panthers, Piñeiro also spent one season each with the Jets and Chicago Bears. He has made 89 of 100 career field-goal attempts. Last season, he connected on two game-winning kicks and went 25 of 29, with a long of 56 yards.

An undrafted free agent, Mevis demonstrated a strong leg during the spring and summer and made a 41-yarder in his NFL preseason debut Thursday at the New England Patriots.

Piñeiro claimed the training camp kicking battle, making 23 of 25. Mevis went 22 of 28, including two misses Sunday, according to The Athletic.

Panthers Make Moves For Depth

With their numbers dwindling, the Panthers on Sunday made several moves to fortify their team-wide depth.

After staging a tryout Saturday, the front office signed Jack Anderson. The team added rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith (Western Carolina) and re-signed rookie wide receiver Tayvion Robinson. Anderson, 25, has appeared in 15 career games, including three starts.

During their 17-3 loss to the Patriots on Thursday, the Panthers lost rookie defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy (high ankle sprain) and offensive linemen Badara Traore (knee) and Cade Mays (AC sprain).

Making room for the newcomers, the Panthers waived rookie cornerback Willie Drew, rookie running back Jaden Shirden and waived-injured wide receiver Deven Thompkins.

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

