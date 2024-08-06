NFL News and Rumors

Panthers Notebook: WR Xavier Legette Listed Day-To-Day; QB Jake Luton Re-Joins NFL Roster; New TEs Arrive

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Midway through Sunday’s training camp session, the attention of many in attendance at the Carolina Panthers’ new practice facility behind Bank of America Stadium turned to the occupant of a medical cart driving off the premises.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette suffered a “lower leg” injury and did not return to practice Sunday. He also sat out Monday, but escaped major injury. Coach Dave Canales said Legette passed MRI exams and remains listed as day-to-day.

“The MRI revealed no fractures in the foot, which is fantastic news for us really to just find that out,” Canales said. “And so, we’re just day-to-day with him.”

The rookie coach couldn’t describe the nature of the injury.

“It wasn’t any play in particular,” he said. “It was just heatin’ up on him.”

Legette, who admitted to struggling early during training camp, started displaying his playmaking skills the past week. The first-round draft pick also missed part of organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp with a strained hamstring.

Canales said Legette, who compiled 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns for South Carolina last season, likely will not dress for the Panthers’ preseason opener at the New England Patriots on Thursday.

“I would not expect him to play in this preseason game just on the side of the caution,” Canales said. “I would love for X to be out there at some point just to play NFL football. But we have a good group of receivers who are fighting for these spots on our roster.”

Legette joined a growing list of injured teammates, including three tight ends, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and Stephen Sullivan, and second-round running back Jonathon Brooks.

Panthers Bring back Jake Luton

With backup quarterback Andy Dalton (quad) sidelined for up to a few weeks, the Panthers re-signed Jake Luton to serve as QB4, behind starter Bryce Young and new backup Jack Plummer. Luton spent most of 2023 with the Panthers, appearing in three preseason games and serving three stints on the practice squad.

“Just looking for somebody that we feel like can function in a pro offense,” Canales said Saturday. “So maybe somebody with a little bit of professional experience. So he’s used to being under center, used to doing some of those things so we can really get a good look at our guys down the roster. At the end of these preseason games, we gotta be able to function and get our plays off to do that.”

Luton played for Canales and first-year Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. At the time, Canales was the team’s passing game coordinator and Idzik served as the assistant QB coach and offensive quality control coach.

To make room for Luton on the 90-man roster, the Panthers placed outside linebacker Kemoko Turay on injured reserve.

TE Jacob Hollister Back In Game

After taking a season off to heal, veteran tight end Jacob Hollister returned to the NFL by filling a void with the Panthers. Down three tight ends, Canales said after Saturday’s practice the front office was exploring moves to fill out the depth chart.

Hollister has dressed for six other NFL teams, including the Patriots when they made their 2018 Super Bowl run. He has 83 career catches for 707 yards and seven TDs.

Tight end Jesper Horsted also participated in Monday’s practice. A member of the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons, the five-year veteran has registered 14 receptions for 131 yards and three TDs.

The Panthers will participate in a padded practice Tuesday before departing for New England. Canales said he has not decided if Young will play during any of the three exhibition games.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL Preseason NFL Training Camps Panthers X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
panthers mandatory minicamp day 2 notebook1 (1)

NFL Notebook: Competitive Jadeveon Clowney, Raheem Blackshear Scuffle During Day 2 Of Carolina Panthers’ Mandatory Minicamp

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 12 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Panthers Notebook: Coach Dave Canales Confirms Joint Training Camp Practices with Jets At Bank Of America Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 30 2024
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young sacked by jaguars (1)
Panthers Notebook: Coach Dave Canales Understands NFL Team Must ‘Earn’ Prime-Time Matchups; Bryce Young Looking More Muscular; DraftKings Sportsbook Dislikes Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details
Dolphins Sign Odell Beckham Jr.: Contract Details
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 3 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on from the sideline
Jason Kelce Joining ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)
Travis Kelce Contract Details: Chiefs TE Signs New Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21)
NFL Reunion: Ezekiel Elliott Signs With Dallas Cowboys
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top