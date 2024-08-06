CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Midway through Sunday’s training camp session, the attention of many in attendance at the Carolina Panthers’ new practice facility behind Bank of America Stadium turned to the occupant of a medical cart driving off the premises.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette suffered a “lower leg” injury and did not return to practice Sunday. He also sat out Monday, but escaped major injury. Coach Dave Canales said Legette passed MRI exams and remains listed as day-to-day.

“The MRI revealed no fractures in the foot, which is fantastic news for us really to just find that out,” Canales said. “And so, we’re just day-to-day with him.”

The rookie coach couldn’t describe the nature of the injury.

“It wasn’t any play in particular,” he said. “It was just heatin’ up on him.”

Legette, who admitted to struggling early during training camp, started displaying his playmaking skills the past week. The first-round draft pick also missed part of organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp with a strained hamstring.

Canales said Legette, who compiled 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns for South Carolina last season, likely will not dress for the Panthers’ preseason opener at the New England Patriots on Thursday.

“I would not expect him to play in this preseason game just on the side of the caution,” Canales said. “I would love for X to be out there at some point just to play NFL football. But we have a good group of receivers who are fighting for these spots on our roster.”

Legette joined a growing list of injured teammates, including three tight ends, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and Stephen Sullivan, and second-round running back Jonathon Brooks.

Panthers Bring back Jake Luton

With backup quarterback Andy Dalton (quad) sidelined for up to a few weeks, the Panthers re-signed Jake Luton to serve as QB4, behind starter Bryce Young and new backup Jack Plummer. Luton spent most of 2023 with the Panthers, appearing in three preseason games and serving three stints on the practice squad.

“Just looking for somebody that we feel like can function in a pro offense,” Canales said Saturday. “So maybe somebody with a little bit of professional experience. So he’s used to being under center, used to doing some of those things so we can really get a good look at our guys down the roster. At the end of these preseason games, we gotta be able to function and get our plays off to do that.”

Luton played for Canales and first-year Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. At the time, Canales was the team’s passing game coordinator and Idzik served as the assistant QB coach and offensive quality control coach.

To make room for Luton on the 90-man roster, the Panthers placed outside linebacker Kemoko Turay on injured reserve.

⁦@Panthers⁩ new QB4 Jake Luton (2) takes a rep during Monday’s #NFL training camp practice … pic.twitter.com/weoVLkQRf0 — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) August 5, 2024

TE Jacob Hollister Back In Game

After taking a season off to heal, veteran tight end Jacob Hollister returned to the NFL by filling a void with the Panthers. Down three tight ends, Canales said after Saturday’s practice the front office was exploring moves to fill out the depth chart.

Hollister has dressed for six other NFL teams, including the Patriots when they made their 2018 Super Bowl run. He has 83 career catches for 707 yards and seven TDs.

Tight end Jesper Horsted also participated in Monday’s practice. A member of the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons, the five-year veteran has registered 14 receptions for 131 yards and three TDs.

The Panthers will participate in a padded practice Tuesday before departing for New England. Canales said he has not decided if Young will play during any of the three exhibition games.

⁦New @Panthers⁩ TEs Felipe Franks (49) and Jacob Hollister (87) attempt to make ⁦@NFL⁩ impressions during Monday’s training camp practice … pic.twitter.com/oLfeDxxY2l — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) August 5, 2024