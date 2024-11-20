Pat Murphy and Stephen Vogt named 2024 Managers of the Year

The announcements of the winners of the 2024 Major League Baseball Awards continued on Tuesday. The American League Manager of the Year was presented to Cleveland Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt of Visalia, California, and the National League Manager of the Year was presented to Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy of Syracuse, New York.

Stephen Vogt’s Managerial Success

Vogt, who was in his first year managing Cleveland and was a catcher in his MLB playing career, guided the Guardians to an American League record of 92 wins and 69 losses for a winning percentage of .571. Cleveland won the American League Central Division title as Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers by six and a half games each. Cleveland had a 16 game winning improvement from the year before as in 2023, they were 10 games below the .500 mark at 76 wins and 86 losses.

Vogt also had success this season with challenges. Of the 46 challenges he made throughout the season, he won 25. In the postseason, the Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers in five games to win the American League Divisional Series. They then lost to the New York Yankees in five games in the American League Championship Series.

Vogt is the third Cleveland manager to win the American League Manager of the Year Award. He follows Eric Wedge of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who received the honour in 2007, and Terry Francona of Aberdeen, South Dakota, who won in 2013, 2016, and 2022.

The fact Vogt won the American League Manager of the Year might be a little bit of a surprise. That is because the Kansas City Royals had a 30 win improvement under manager Matt Quatraro of Selkirk, New York.

Pat Murphy’s Managerial Success

Like Vogt, Murphy was managing his new team for only one season before receiving the honour. He managed the San Diego Padres for one season in 2015, before taking over the Brewers in 2024. The veteran manager at Arizona State guided the Brewers to a National League Central Division title of 93 wins and 69 losses. They were 10 games better than the second place St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Murphy received the honour even though the Brewers were only one game better than they were in 2023. Nobody seemed to predict Milwaukee would dominate the division like they did. In the postseason, the Brewers were beaten by the New York Mets in three games in the best out of three National League Wildcard series. Murphy is the first Brewers manager to ever win the award.