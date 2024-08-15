Patty Mills Agrees to One-Year, $3.3 Million Deal With Utah Jazz

Patty Mills is continuing his long NBA career. The veteran guard has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.3 million with the Utah Jazz. Mills is familiar with head coach, Will Hardy, as they both spent time with each other on the San Antonio Spurs under Greg Popovich. The Jazz have been the subject of plenty of trade speculation this offseason as many teams showed interest in their best player, Lauri Markkanen. However, with his recent extension, the Jazz will have Markkanen for at least one more year as they continue to rebuild. Considering they are rebuilding and have plenty of youth, it is safe to say that bringing in Patty Mills is both a signing to bring in depth and some championship experience to a young squad.

Utah Jazz Bring in Veteran Guard, Patty Mills on One-Year Deal

Patty Mills’ Career Numbers

Patty Mills is one of the better journeyman veterans in the league. Yes, his best days are behind him. However, he can still be a beneficial role player in the right environment. He was one of the savvier veterans still available on the open market. For Mills’ career, he has averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 assists, 1.6 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.6 percent. The one-time NBA champion has also showcased his value with his native country of Australia. This summer at the Olympics, the guard put up numbers of 16.5 points per game while striking it from beyond the arc at a rate of 41 percent in four games. Mills has always been a reliable three-point shooter and this skill of his will be extremely beneficial for the Utah Jazz this coming season.

A Veteran Presence in the Jazz Locker Room

The Utah Jazz are in a rebuilding phase right now. A sentiment that is no secret. However, they have some promising young talent they can build around who will pay dividends. Players such as Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Kyle Flipowski. As a result, these young players will need a reliable veteran in the locker room to help with the development. Mills fits that bill. Will he move the needle a ton for this young Utah squad? Not that much. However, to say this is a waste of a signing would be ignorant. The Jazz know they are rebuilding right now and know that veterans like Patty Mills will be vital to the growth of their young cast.