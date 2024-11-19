Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win MLB rookie of the year awards

The announcements began on Monday for the 2024 Major League Baseball Awards. We found out the winners of the National League and American League Rookie of the Year. For the fifth time ever, two pitchers won the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season. New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil of Azua, Dominican Republic won the Award in the American League, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California won the Award in the National League.

Luis Gil

Gil won the American League Cy Young Award even though he struggled with his control. He led Major League Baseball with 77 walks. Gil also had a record of 15 wins and seven losses, with an earned run average of 3.50. In 151 2/3 innings pitched and 29 games, Gil gave up 104 hits, 59 earned runs, 18 home runs, and had a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19, an earned run average of 3.50 and 171 strikeouts.

Paul Skenes

Skenes became the first pitcher ever to be drafted first overall and win the Rookie of the Year Award, and fifth first overall pick all-time. He follows Atlanta Braves third baseman Bob Horner of Junction City, Texas (1978), New York Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry of Los Angeles, California (1983), Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada (2012), and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico (2015).

This past season, Skenes was sensational. The National League All-Star is also a finalist for the Cy Young Award. In 23 games, Skenes had a record of 11 wins and three losses with an earned run average of 1.96 and a WHIP of 0.95. During 133 innings pitched, Skenes gave up 94 hits, 29 earned runs, 10 home runs, and 32 walks, to go along with 170 strikeouts.

What other pitchers have won the Rookie of the Year in the same season?

The first time pitchers won the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season was 1952. That year the winners were Philadelphia Athletics right hander Harry Byrd of Darlington, South Carolina (American League), and Brooklyn Dodgers right hander Joe Black of Plainfield, New Jersey (National League). Then in 1976, two National League pitchers shared the rookie of the year award. They were San Diego Padres right handed closer Butch Metzger of Lafayette, Indiana, and Cincinnati Reds right hander Pat Zachry of Richmond, Texas. Meanwhile, the 1976 American League Rookie of the Year was Detroit Tigers right hander Mark Fidrych of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Five years later in 1981, Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the National League Rookie of the Year, and Yankees southpaw Dave Righetti of San Jose, California won the American League Rookie of the Year. It was a magical season for Valenzuela, as the southpaw from Etchohuaquila, Mexico also won the National League Cy Young Award and World Series that year too. Then in 2011, Tampa Bay Rays right handed pitcher Jeremy Hellickson of Des Moines, Iowa was named the American League Rookie of the Year, and Atlanta Braves right handed closer Craig Kimbrel of Huntsville, Alabama won the National League Rookie of the Year.