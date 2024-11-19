MLB News and Rumors

Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win MLB rookie of the year awards

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_23722213_168396541_lowres-2

The announcements began on Monday for the 2024 Major League Baseball Awards. We found out the winners of the National League and American League Rookie of the Year. For the fifth time ever, two pitchers won the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season. New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil of Azua, Dominican Republic won the Award in the American League, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes of Fullerton, California won the Award in the National League.

Luis Gil

Gil won the American League Cy Young Award even though he struggled with his control. He led Major League Baseball with 77 walks. Gil also had a record of 15 wins and seven losses, with an earned run average of 3.50. In 151 2/3 innings pitched and 29 games, Gil gave up 104 hits, 59 earned runs, 18 home runs, and had a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19, an earned run average of 3.50 and 171 strikeouts.

Paul Skenes

Skenes became the first pitcher ever to be drafted first overall and win the Rookie of the Year Award, and fifth first overall pick all-time. He follows Atlanta Braves third baseman Bob Horner of Junction City, Texas (1978), New York Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry of Los Angeles, California (1983), Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada (2012), and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico (2015).

This past season, Skenes was sensational. The National League All-Star is also a finalist for the Cy Young Award. In 23 games, Skenes had a record of 11 wins and three losses with an earned run average of 1.96 and a WHIP of 0.95. During 133 innings pitched, Skenes gave up 94 hits, 29 earned runs, 10 home runs, and 32 walks, to go along with 170 strikeouts.

What other pitchers have won the Rookie of the Year in the same season?

The first time pitchers won the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season was 1952. That year the winners were Philadelphia Athletics right hander Harry Byrd of Darlington, South Carolina (American League), and Brooklyn Dodgers right hander Joe Black of Plainfield, New Jersey (National League). Then in 1976, two National League pitchers shared the rookie of the year award. They were San Diego Padres right handed closer Butch Metzger of Lafayette, Indiana, and Cincinnati Reds right hander Pat Zachry of Richmond, Texas. Meanwhile, the 1976 American League Rookie of the Year was Detroit Tigers right hander Mark Fidrych of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Five years later in 1981, Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the National League Rookie of the Year, and Yankees southpaw Dave Righetti of San Jose, California won the American League Rookie of the Year. It was a magical season for Valenzuela, as the southpaw from Etchohuaquila, Mexico also won the National League Cy Young Award and World Series that year too. Then in 2011, Tampa Bay Rays right handed pitcher Jeremy Hellickson of Des Moines, Iowa was named the American League Rookie of the Year, and Atlanta Braves right handed closer Craig Kimbrel of Huntsville, Alabama won the National League Rookie of the Year.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Pirates Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22862608_168396541_lowres-2

Rays to play at George M. Steinbrenner Field in 2025

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24040005_168396541_lowres-2
Angels sign shortstop Kevin Newman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Angels sign catcher Travis d’Arnaud
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23356227_168396541_lowres-2
Marlins name Clayton McCullough manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_8205162_168396541_lowres-2
Phillies name Preston Mattingly general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 9 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24368079_168396541_lowres-2
Braves trade OF Jorge Soler to the Angels for SP Griffin Canning
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2024
MLB News and Rumors
san-francisco-giants
Giants name Zack Minasian new general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top