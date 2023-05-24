MLB News and Rumors

Pete Alonso sets Mets record for most home runs in first 50 games of a season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Pete Alonso, New York Mets

There is no doubt that Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida, is one of Major League Baseball’s best offensive superstars. On Tuesday, he made Mets history with his 18th home run of the season in a 7-2 Mets loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Alonso’s 18 home runs are the most home runs hit by any Met in the history of the franchise after the first 50 games of a regular season.

When did Alonso make history?

Alonso hit a solo home run in the fourth inning off of Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly. The solo shot went to deep center field, and came with one out.

Who had the old Mets record?

Dave Kingman of Pendleton, Oregon had the old Mets record with 17 home runs in his first 50 games during the 1976 Major League Baseball regular season. He went on to hit 37 home runs for the Mets that season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career.

2023 Home Run Leader

Alonso also leads the Major Leagues in home runs with 18. He has three more home runs than Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy of Midland, Texas, who is second on the list with 15 home runs. Alonso previously led the Major Leagues with 53 home runs in 2019. That year he was also named the National League Rookie of the Year.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

In addition to leading the Major Leagues with 18 home runs, Alonso also leads the National League with 43 runs batted in. He also has a batting average of .230 with 33 runs scored, 42 hits, three doubles, 24 walks, 99 total bases, an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Mets are underachieving

Picked by many to win the World Series, the Mets are only one game above the .500 mark to start the year at 25 wins and 24 losses. On Tuesday, Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill struggled as he gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. New York is in second place in the National League East and four and a half games back of the Atlanta Braves.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Mets MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole becomes third fastest pitcher to reach 2000 strikeouts

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4min
MLB News and Rumors
GettyImages-469630332-copy
Oakland A’s Broadcaster Fired Following On-Air Racial Slur
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Danny Jansen
Blue Jays poor offseason moves reason why they are last in AL East
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Cedric Mullins
Cedric Mullins records Friday night cycle for Baltimore
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Detroit Tigers 2023: MLB Insiders Are Curious If Pitching-Needy Rivals Will Trade For Ace Eduardo Rodriguez?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Kenley Jansen
Kenley Jansen becomes seventh MLB pitcher with 400 saves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
London Stadium
Mets and Phillies to play in London in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top