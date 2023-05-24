There is no doubt that Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida, is one of Major League Baseball’s best offensive superstars. On Tuesday, he made Mets history with his 18th home run of the season in a 7-2 Mets loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Alonso’s 18 home runs are the most home runs hit by any Met in the history of the franchise after the first 50 games of a regular season.

When did Alonso make history?

Alonso hit a solo home run in the fourth inning off of Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly. The solo shot went to deep center field, and came with one out.

Who had the old Mets record?

Dave Kingman of Pendleton, Oregon had the old Mets record with 17 home runs in his first 50 games during the 1976 Major League Baseball regular season. He went on to hit 37 home runs for the Mets that season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career.

2023 Home Run Leader

Alonso also leads the Major Leagues in home runs with 18. He has three more home runs than Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy of Midland, Texas, who is second on the list with 15 home runs. Alonso previously led the Major Leagues with 53 home runs in 2019. That year he was also named the National League Rookie of the Year.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

In addition to leading the Major Leagues with 18 home runs, Alonso also leads the National League with 43 runs batted in. He also has a batting average of .230 with 33 runs scored, 42 hits, three doubles, 24 walks, 99 total bases, an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Mets are underachieving

Picked by many to win the World Series, the Mets are only one game above the .500 mark to start the year at 25 wins and 24 losses. On Tuesday, Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill struggled as he gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. New York is in second place in the National League East and four and a half games back of the Atlanta Braves.