MMA

PFL 6 Results: Olivier Aubin-Mercier advances to the PFL playoffs with wicked knee knockout at PFL 6

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
olivier aubin mercier reebok

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) held its sixth event of the 2023 season on Friday night in Atlanta, Georgia. The event featured a number of exciting matchups, including a lightweight bout between Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Anthony Romero.

Aubin-Mercier, the defending 2022 PFL lightweight champion, was looking to secure his spot in the playoffs with a win over Romero. The Canadian Gangster did just that, finishing Romero with a devastating knee in the third round.

The fight started off with both fighters trading shots in the center of the cage. Aubin-Mercier was able to land some solid leg kicks, while Romero was looking to counter with his boxing. In the third round, Aubin-Mercier was able to land a big knee that sent Romero crashing to the canvas. The referee quickly stepped in to stop the fight, giving Aubin-Mercier the TKO victory.

With the win, Aubin-Mercier secured his spot in the PFL playoffs, which are set to begin in August this year. He currently sits in second place in the lightweight standings, behind only Clay Collard.

Shane Burgos lucked out and made the PFL playoffs

In one of the more bizarre things that has happened in the aftermath of PFL 6, Shane Burgos will now be in the PFL playoffs. Burgos didn’t make the cut initially after winning his last fight by unanimous decision as he didn’t have enough points to make it to the PFL playoffs.

Then the following day, the PFL made a statement that they have suspended both Raush Manfio and Natan Schulte for their performance, or lack thereof, and removed them from the regular season and Schulte from the PFL playoffs. Since Burgos had the 5th most points in the lightweight division he got in and now will be the 4th seed and will take on Clay Collard in the first fight of the PFL playoffs.

PFL 6 full fight card results

Main Card

  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Anthony Romero via knockout (knee) – Round 3, 0:28
  • Sadibou Sy def. Shane Mitchell via knockout (wheel kick) – Round 3, 1:35
  • Shane Burgos def. Yamato Nishikawa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov def. David Zawada via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:54
  • Magomed Umalatov def. Nayib Lopez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)
  • Clay Collard def. Stevie Ray via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:04

Prelims

  • Carlos Leal def. Dilano Taylor via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:13
  • Natan Schulte def. Raush Manfio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Bruno Miranda def. Alexander Martinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Solomon Renfro def. Jarrah Al-Silawi via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:44
  • Brahyan Zurcher def. Mike Bardsley via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:45
  • Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Lamar Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:35
Topics  
MMA News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
Shane Burgos Career Earnings

Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio Suspended by PFL for Substandard Fight; Shane Burgos Now in Playoffs

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
MMA
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Odds: Zuckerberg The Favorite In Cage Match
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 22 2023
MMA
bellator 297
Bellator 297 Loses Two Bouts, Including Former Title Challenger
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
MMA
7871c75c02bc6813e18bde979b0ca511
PFL Light Heavyweight Rob Wilkinson tests positive for banned substance, removed from season
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
MMA
FxJkd01XwAAv10v (1)
AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, Bellator Crowns First Flyweight Champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in July
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 28 2023
MMA
Bellator-MMA-App-Icon
Bellator MMA is Set to Launch Men’s Flyweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 25 2023
MMA
joe schilling
Former MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Wins Legal Battle over 2021 Bar Fight Controversy
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top