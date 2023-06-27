PFL 6 Salaries: Shane Burgos, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Natan Schulte Among 5 Highest-Paid Fighters

The Professional Fighters League held its sixth event of the 2023 season on Friday, June 23, in Atlanta, Georgia. The event featured a total of 10 fights, with five fighters earning six-figure payouts.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier Tops the List

At the top of the list was 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier, who earned $100,000 for his knockout win over Anthony Romero. Aubin-Mercier, who has a professional record of 19-5, is known for his grappling skills and has competed in the UFC and Bellator.

Shane Burgos Earns Six-Figure Purse

Another fighter who earned a six-figure payout was Shane Burgos, who left the UFC to join the PFL earlier this year. Burgos earned $100,000 for his unanimous decision win over Yamato Nishikawa. Burgos, who has a professional record of 16-4, is known for his striking skills and has won multiple Fight of the Night bonuses in the UFC.

Natan Schulte, Magomed Magomedkerimov, Sadibou Sy Also Earn Six-Figure Payouts

Joining Aubin-Mercier and Burgos on the list of highest-paid fighters were Natan Schulte and Magomed Magomedkerimov. Schulte, who is a two-time PFL lightweight champion, earned $100,000 for his unanimous decision win over Raush Manfio. Magomedkerimov, who is a former PFL Champion, earned $100,000 for his unanimous decision win over David Zawada. Sadibou Sy the 2022 PFL Welterweight champion scored $100,000 with his win bonus after brutally knocking out Shane Mitchell in his co-main event fight.

Other Fighters Earn Five-Figure or Four-Figure Payouts

All other fighters on the card received five-figure or four-figure payouts. Notable fighters who earned five-figure payouts include Magomed Umalatov ($86,000), Anthony Romero ($15,000), and Clay Collard ($62,000).

Here is the full list of salaries for PFL 6:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Anthony Romero: $15,000

Sadibou Sy: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Shane Mitchell: $10,000

Shane Burgos: $100,000

Yamato Nishikawa: $18,000

Magomed Magomedkerimov: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

David Zawada: $20,000

Magomed Umalatov: $86,000 — $43,000 to show, $43,000 to win

Nayib Lopez: $16,000

Clay Collard: $62,000 — $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Stevie Ray: $50,000

Carlos Leal: $32,000 — $16,000 to show, $16,000 to win

Natan Schulte: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Raush Manfio: $30,000

Bruno Miranda: $26,000 — $13,000 to show, $13,000 to win

Alex Martinez: $22,000

Solomon Renfro: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Jarrah Al-Silawi: $50,000

Brahyam Zurcher: $19,000 — $9,500 to show, $9,500 to win

Mike Bardsley: $3,000

Abdullah Alkahtani: $40,000 — $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Lamar Brown: $3,000