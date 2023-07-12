The Professional Fighters League has announced the lineups for a pair of playoff events taking place in New York in August. The events will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 18th and August 23rd and will feature semifinal playoff bouts in the lightweight, welterweight, heavyweight, and women’s featherweight divisions.

PFL Playoff Schedule

The PFL’s playoff schedule consists of three events in August, with the first event taking place on August 13th. The August 18th event will feature the top four heavyweights and women’s featherweights, while the August 23rd event will feature the top four lightweights and welterweights. The winners of the semifinal bouts will advance to the PFL Championship event, which is scheduled for December 31st.

Exciting Matchups

The lineups for the August playoff events feature several exciting matchups. In the heavyweight division, Renan Ferreira will take on Maurice Greene, while in the women’s featherweight division, PFL’s 2022 Champion Larissa Pecheco will face off against Olena Kolesnyk. The lightweight division will see a matchup that everyone has been waiting for between Clay Collard and Shane Burgos, while the welterweight division will feature a bout between Magomed Magomedkerimov and Magomed Umalatov.

Also, there will be a ton of showcase fights between their brightest prospects as they fight for a chance to be in next year’s PFL tournament like the grandson of one of the greatest boxers who ever lived Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Ali Walsh.

The PFL’s August playoff events promise to deliver exciting action and intriguing matchups. With several top fighters in each division vying for a spot in the championship event, fans can expect to see some intense battles inside the cage. As the PFL continues to grow and evolve, it will be interesting to see how the promotion’s unique format and exciting matchups continue to capture the attention of combat sports fans.