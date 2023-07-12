MMA

PFL Announces Lineups for Pair of August Playoff Events in New York

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shane Burgos Career Earnings

The Professional Fighters League has announced the lineups for a pair of playoff events taking place in New York in August. The events will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 18th and August 23rd and will feature semifinal playoff bouts in the lightweight, welterweight, heavyweight, and women’s featherweight divisions.

 PFL Playoff Schedule

The PFL’s playoff schedule consists of three events in August, with the first event taking place on August 13th. The August 18th event will feature the top four heavyweights and women’s featherweights, while the August 23rd event will feature the top four lightweights and welterweights. The winners of the semifinal bouts will advance to the PFL Championship event, which is scheduled for December 31st.

Exciting Matchups

The lineups for the August playoff events feature several exciting matchups. In the heavyweight division, Renan Ferreira will take on Maurice Greene, while in the women’s featherweight division, PFL’s 2022 Champion Larissa Pecheco will face off against Olena Kolesnyk. The lightweight division will see a matchup that everyone has been waiting for between Clay Collard and Shane Burgos, while the welterweight division will feature a bout between Magomed Magomedkerimov and Magomed Umalatov.

Also, there will be a ton of showcase fights between their brightest prospects as they fight for a chance to be in next year’s PFL tournament like the grandson of one of the greatest boxers who ever lived Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Ali Walsh.

The PFL’s August playoff events promise to deliver exciting action and intriguing matchups. With several top fighters in each division vying for a spot in the championship event, fans can expect to see some intense battles inside the cage. As the PFL continues to grow and evolve, it will be interesting to see how the promotion’s unique format and exciting matchups continue to capture the attention of combat sports fans.

Topics  
MMA News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
pfl

PFL Partners with USADA for New Anti-Doping Program Following Slew of Testing Failures

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  10h
MMA
Shane Burgos Career Earnings
PFL 6 Salaries: Shane Burgos, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Natan Schulte Among 5 Highest-Paid Fighters
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 27 2023
MMA
james gallagher
James Gallagher fights James Gonzalez at Bellator 298
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 26 2023
MMA
olivier aubin mercier reebok
PFL 6 Results: Olivier Aubin-Mercier advances to the PFL playoffs with wicked knee knockout at PFL 6
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 24 2023
MMA
Shane Burgos Career Earnings
Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio Suspended by PFL for Substandard Fight; Shane Burgos Now in Playoffs
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 24 2023
MMA
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Odds: Zuckerberg The Favorite In Cage Match
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 22 2023
MMA
bellator 297
Bellator 297 Loses Two Bouts, Including Former Title Challenger
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top