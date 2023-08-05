MMA

PFL Playoffs Results: Jesus Pinedo Dominates Bubba Jenkins

2023 PFL 4: Atlanta

The 2023 PFL Playoffs 1 took place on August 4, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. The main event featured a featherweight semifinal bout between Bubba Jenkins and Jesus Pinedo. Pinedo dominated the fight and emerged victorious with a second-round TKO.

Bubba Jenkins entered the fight as the No. 1 seed in the featherweight division, while Jesus Pinedo was the No. 4 seed. Jenkins had a record of 21-7, while Pinedo had a record of 22-6-1.

The first round of the fight was competitive, with both fighters landing significant strikes. However, Pinedo began to take control in the second round. He landed a series of punches that rocked Jenkins and then followed up with a knee that sent Jenkins to the canvas.

Pinedo pounced on Jenkins and landed several more punches before the referee stepped in to stop the fight. The official time of the stoppage was 2:37 of the second round.

Implications for the PFL Playoffs

With the win, Jesus Pinedo advances to the featherweight finals of the PFL Playoffs. He will face Gabriel Braga, who defeated Brendan Loughnane earlier in the night.

The PFL Playoffs are a single-elimination tournament, with the winner of each division earning a $1 million prize. Pinedo will have a chance to win the prize if he can defeat Braga in the finals.

PFL Playoffs 1 Results

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

  • Jesus Pinedo def. Bubba Jenkins via TKO (punches) — Round 2, 4:40
  • Josh Silveira def. Ty Flores via TKO (knees) — Round 1, 4:46
  • Gabriel Braga def. Chris Wade via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
  • Impa Kasanganay def. Marthin Hamlet via KO (punches) — Round 1, 2:24
  • Elvin Espinoza def. Keoni Diggs via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Thad Jean def. Ali Omar via KO (punches) — Round 1, 1:54
  • Lisa Mauldin def. Desiree Yanez via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 3:06
  • Anthony Ivy def. Carson Hardman via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 2:34
  • Chelsea Hackett def. Ky Bennett via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 2, 4:42
  • Billy Elekana def. Chuck Campbell via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
MMA
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
