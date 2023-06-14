The Commissioner of the PGA is taking a Medical leave after his merger deal shook the pro golf world

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has announced that he will be taking a leave from his role following an undisclosed “medical situation.” The PGA Tour shared this news through a statement released on Tuesday. During Monahan’s absence, executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis will assume his responsibilities. However, the Tour did not provide further details about Monahan’s health status or the specific nature of his medical condition.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” the statement reads. “The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Interesting Timing for a Leave of Absence

This announcement comes just a week after the PGA Tour made headlines with its merger with LIV Golf. The decision to merge with LIV Golf was unexpected and caused significant controversy, particularly as the PGA Tour had previously criticized the rebel tour backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The negotiations for the merger were conducted behind closed doors and were not disclosed to PGA Tour players until the announcement was made public. As a result, Monahan, who oversaw these negotiations, has faced intense scrutiny and criticism from PGA Tour players.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is stepping away from day-to-day operations as he recovers from a medical situation. More: https://t.co/DPjXT542RV pic.twitter.com/URll1JhOSt — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 14, 2023

LIV Golf has faced consistent criticism for being seen as an attempt to divert attention from Saudi Arabia’s well-documented history of human rights abuses—a practice commonly referred to as “sportswashing.” While some prominent golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have joined LIV Golf for the substantial financial rewards, other players reportedly turned down lucrative offers to remain on the PGA Tour, avoiding any association with LIV Golf. However, now that the offers are off the table, these players find themselves indirectly linked to LIV Golf.

Jay Monahan has been serving as the PGA Tour commissioner since 2017, overseeing the organization’s operations and decision-making. As of now, it remains uncertain when he will return to his duties. The golfing community will eagerly await further updates on Monahan’s health and recovery, and in the meantime, the PGA Tour will be managed by interim leaders.