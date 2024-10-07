MLB News and Rumors

Phillies and Padres deliver wins to even their respective playoff series

Jeremy Freeborn
The two National League Divisional Series are now deadlocked at one game apiece. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres won their playoff games in different ways. The Phillies won in dramatic fashion, in a 7-6 win over the New York Mets that needed the bottom of the ninth inning for Philadelphia to be victorious. Then, the San Diego Padres completely spanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 in a game that was not even remotely close.

How did the Phillies win?

With the game tied at six in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Phillies put together the game winning run all with two out. After Austin Hays struckout swinging, and Kyle Schwarber popped up to third base, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida and Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada walked. Then Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos of Davie, Florida had one of the biggest hits in his career when he delivered the game-winning RBI on a line drive single to left field.

Who contributed to the Phillies?

Castellanos led the Phillies with three hits. In addition to his game winning single, he hit a solo home run of 425 feet in the sixth inning to tie the game at three. It was the second of back-to-back home runs for the Phillies in the inning, as Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada also homered from 431 feet.

How did the Padres win?

San Diego won because of excellent starting pitching from Yu Darvish of Habikino, Japan, and hitting throughout the lineup. As a team, the Padres had 13 hits as a unit.

Darvish continues to sparkle against the Dodgers. In the regular season, he only gave up three earned runs in 15 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 1.72. Then on Sunday, Darvish gave up one earned run in seven innings of work to go along with three strikeouts.

Offensively, San Diego got hits from eight different players. Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, and centerfielder Jackson Merrill of Baltimore, Maryland led the Padres with three hits each. All three of Tatis Jr.’s hits were extra base hits as he had two home runs and one double. Merrill was one of four additional Padres to have a single home run. He was joined by designated hitter David Peralta of Valencia, Venezuela, shortstop Xander Bogaerts of Oranjestad, Aruba, and catcher Kyle Higashioka of Huntington Beach, California.

 

MLB News and Rumors Padres Phillies
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
