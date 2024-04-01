Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be Unveiled on Friday

Ugh this is going to be an epic disaster!

The Philadelphia Phillies will unveil their 2024 MLB City Connect uniforms on Friday, April 5 at 10:00 AM, the team announced on Monday morning. No, unfortunately this is not an April Fool’s joke!

The club also announced the City Connect uniforms will be worn for every Friday home game during the 2024 MLB season. The City Connect uniforms will make their on-field debut on Friday, April 12 when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Citizens Bank Park.

Sigh.

The Phillies are one of nine Major League Baseball teams that will debut City Connect uniforms during the 2024 MLB season. They’re the first of the nine to debut the new duds (and they will be massive duds!). The other clubs debuting City Connect uniforms for the 2024 MLB season are the following: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays. According to Major League Baseball, the uniforms will debut between Opening Day and the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The City Connect uniforms –a “joint program” between Nike, Major League Baseball, and apparel retailer Fanatics– first debuted during the 2021 MLB season. The uniforms are different from the teams’ typical alternate uniforms and incorporate non-traditional team colors, fonts, and more. The City Connect concept is to embrace the cultural aspects of each team’s home city.

Oh, and it’s designed to sell a lot of new merchandise!

The Phillies will be the 21st team to debut a City Connect uniform. The only clubs that have not debuted the uniforms are the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics’ City Connect uniforms are reportedly on hold until they know where the team will be playing baseball for the foreseeable future. As for the Yankees, they will not be part of the City Connect program according to reports.

What Will the Phillies City Connect Uniforms Look Like???

According to earlier reports, the Phillies’ City Connect uniforms will be based on the flag of the City of Philadelphia. That’s blue and yellow for those of youse not from the area! Here’s what the flag looks like:

A “version” of the Phillies’ City Connect jersey leaked earlier this year on eBay.

It wouldn’t be the first time a Philadelphia professional sports team wore blue and yellow uniforms. The Philadelphia Eagles famously wore blue and yellow uniforms to celebrate the franchises’ 75th anniversary. The uniforms were based off of the franchises’ 1933 and 1934 uniforms. Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union also wear a blue and gold motif that is a modernized nod to the city’s colors.

Maybe there’s hope. The Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, wore these tremendous alternates over the weekend. A Phillies’ City Connect uniform based on the failed “Saturday Night Special” uniform would be a lot of fun!

Sunday best 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uoSJlHL76i — Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) March 31, 2024