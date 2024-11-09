MLB News and Rumors

Phillies name Preston Mattingly general manager

Jeremy Freeborn
The Philadelphia Phillies have named Preston Mattingly of Evansville, Indiana as their new general manager according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com. If the last name of Mattingly sounds familiar, it should. Preston Mattingly is the son of the great Don Mattingly, who starred with the New York Yankees from 1982 to 1995.

Who is Preston Mattingly replacing?

Preston Mattingly is replacing Sam Fuld of Durham, New Hampshire. Fuld has been the Phillies general manager since 2020. On Friday, the Phillies announced that Fuld is planning to return to the organization in 2026 as the president of business operations. The reason for Fuld’s temporary departure is because he is returning to post-secondary education. Fuld is working on getting his masters in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, with the intention of graduating two years from now.

Preston Mattingly’s time with the Phillies

Mattingly has been with the Phillies organization since 2021. He was initially hired as their director of player development. Then after two years in that role, Mattingly was named the assistant general manager in November of 2023.

Preston Mattingly’s time with the Padres

For five years, Mattingly spent time in the San Diego Padres organization. He spent the first three seasons as their manager of scouting, and then two seasons as their coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning.

Multi-sport athlete

Preston Mattingly was a high performance baseball player and basketball player. He was drafted in the first round, 31st overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2006 MLB Draft. Mattingly never played Major League Baseball and reached as high as A ball.

After leaving professional baseball in 2011, Mattingly received an athletic scholarship to play basketball at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

National League East champions

The Phillies were the National League East champions at 95 wins and 67 losses. The only team better were the Dodgers at 98 wins and 64 losses.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
