Phillies record unique triple play

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Monday at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Even though the Phillies bats were providing the team with ample offense (15 hits), and the Phillies pitchers performed admirably (one earned run allowed, zero walks allowed, and eight strikeouts), it was the Phillies defense on one particular play in the bottom of the third inning that made headlines in this interleague matchup. As a result, the Phillies completed the first 1-3-5 triple play in 95 years. It was also the first triple play of any kind in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

Setting the Stage

Heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Phillies were leading the Tigers 4-0. Tigers shortstop Zach McKinstry of Toledo, Ohio led off the inning with a single to center field. Then Tigers catcher Carson Kelly of Chicago, Illinois had another base hit single to center field, which advanced McKinstry to third base. The Tigers were definitely threatening with runners on the corners and zero out.

How did the triple play happen?

After a first pitch strike by Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling of St. Louis, Missouri, Vierling lined out right back to Nola. With the runners moving, Nola then threw to first base where Kelly was picked off for the second out. With McKinstry on the move as well, Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper of Las Vegas, Nevada, threw to third baseman Alec Bohm of Omaha, Nebraska, where the final out was recorded as the Tigers shortstop could not return to third base in time.

When was the last 1-3-5 triple play?

The last 1-3-5 triple play was conducted by the Tigers against the Boston Red Sox on July 11, 1929. Even though the Tigers conducted the unique play, they lost 15-8 to the Red Sox.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
