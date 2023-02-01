There were two Major League baseball signings on Monday as the Philadelphia Phillies signed second baseman Josh Harrison of Cincinnati, Ohio to a one year-two deal worth $2 million according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and the San Francisco Giants signed catcher Roberto Perez of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico according to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.

The Phillies are Harrison’s sixth Major League Baseball team. He played eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011 to 2018, one season with the Detroit Tigers in 2019, two seasons with the Washington Nationals in 2020 and 2021, one season with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, and one season with the Chicago White Sox in 2022. The Giants are Perez’s third Major League Baseball team. He played eight seasons with Cleveland from 2014 to 2021, and one year with Pittsburgh in 2022.

Josh Harrison in 2022

Harrison batted .256 with seven home runs and 27 runs batted in with the the White Sox last season. During 119 games, 425 plate appearances and 386 at bats, he scored 50 runs and had 99 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 27 runs batted in, two stolen bases, 21 walks, 143 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .317, and a slugging percentage of .370.

Harrison’s two stolen bases and two sacrifice bunts came in White Sox wins. The stolen bases came in a 6-5 White Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 5, and in a 2-1 White Sox win over the San Diego Padres on October 2. The sacrifice bunts came in a 4-1 White Sox win over Cleveland on May 10, and in a 3-2 White Sox win over the Athletics on July 30.

Roberto Perez in 2022

Perez batted .233 with two home runs and eight runs batted in with the Pirates last season. During 21 games, 69 plate appearances, and 60 at bats, he scored eight runs, and had 14 hits, two doubles, nine walks, 22 total bases, an on base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .367. Perez missed the majority of the season with a ruptured hamstring that required surgery.

Perez’s home runs came in Pirates’s wins. The first was on April 22 in a 4-2 Pirates win over the Chicago Cubs, and the second was on May 4 in a 7-2 Pirates win over the Detroit Tigers.

Two-time All-Star

Harrison represented the Pirates in two Major League Baseball All-Star Games. The first in 2014 and the second in 2017. In 2014, Harrison batted .315 with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in. During 143 games, 550 plate appearances and 520 at bats, he scored 77 runs, and had 164 hits, 38 doubles, seven triples, 18 stolen bases, 22 walks, 255 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .347, and a slugging percentage of .490. In 2017, Harrison batted .272 with 16 home runs and 47 runs batted in. During 128 games, 542 plate appearances, and 486 at bats, he scored 66 runs, and had 132 hits, 26 doubles, two triples, 12 stolen bases, 28 walks, 210 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .432.