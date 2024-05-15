Phillies starter Aaron Nola throws fourth career MLB shutout

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola of Baton Rouge, Louisiana recorded his fourth career Major League Baseball complete game shutout on Wednesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-0 Phillies win over the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York.

Nola’s impressive statistical line

Nola threw 109 pitches over nine innings, and only gave up four hits. He had 73 strikes and 36 balls, and eight strikeouts compared to zero walks. With the win, Nola improved to a record of five wins and two losses, and lowered his earned run average to 3.10.

A look at Nola’s three prior shutouts

Nola threw his first MLB complete game shutout on September 11, 2020. It came in an 11-0 Phillies win over the Miami Marlins in a game that only went seven innings. Nola then had shutouts in a 2-0 Phillies win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 18, 2021 and in a 4-0 Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds on August 25, 2022.

Workhorse

Nola has thrown a Major League leading 58 innings in 2024. The complete game on Wednesday was the sixth of his career. During nine starts, Nola has given up 48 hits, 20 earned runs, seven home runs and 15 walks, to go along with 55 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.09.

Fifth shutout of 2024

This was the fifth complete game shutout by a pitcher in the 2024 Major League Baseball season. The other four have been thrown by Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros, Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves, Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox, and Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Blanco of Santiago, Dominican Republic threw a no-hitter on April 1 in a 10-0 Astros win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Suarez of Pie de Cuesta, Venezuela threw a complete game shutout on April 16 in a 5-0 Phillies win over the Colorado Rockies. Houck of St. Louis, Missouri had a complete game shutout in a 2-0 Red Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 17. Fried of Santa Monica, California had a complete game shutout in a 5-0 Braves win over the Miami Marlins on April 23.

Leading the NL East

Philadelphia is at 30 wins and 13 losses to start the year. They have a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.