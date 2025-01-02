Phillies trade lefthanded pitcher Tyler Gilbert to White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies traded lefthanded relief pitcher Tyler Gilbert of Santa Cruz, California to the Chicago White Sox for minor league prospect Aaron Combs of Sarasota, Florida according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors on New Year’s Day.

Third Major League Baseball team

Gilbert is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. In addition to the Philadelphia Phillies who he pitched for in 2024, Gilbert pitched three consecutive seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2021 to 2023.

2024 MLB Statistics

Gilbert pitched in six games and did not record a decision. In 8 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 10 hits, three earned runs, one home run, and two walks, to go along with four strikeouts, a respectable earned run average of 3.24 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.44.

Hold in his first MLB game

Gilbert has the distinction of recording a hold in his first Major League Baseball game. He accomplished the feat in a 3-1 Diamondbacks win over the San Francisco Giants on August 3, 2021. Gilbert faced three batters in the eighth inning, and had two strikeouts, and forced one flyout. Of the 19 pitches he threw, 13 were strikeouts.

Memorable no-hitter as a rookie

Also in Gilbert’s rookie season of 2021 with the Diamondbacks, Gilbert had a remarkable performance in his first appearance as a Major League starter. He pitched nine innings for a complete game and threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 Diamondbacks win over the San Diego Padres. Gilbert became only the fourth Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first MLB start, and the third Diamondbacks pitcher to throw a no-hitter.

Gilbert’s only other MLB win

Remarkably, since the no-hitter, Gilbert has only won one other game. That was on September 12, 2021, in a 5-4 Diamondbacks win over the Seattle Mariners. Gilbert pitched 5 1/3 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had two strikeouts.