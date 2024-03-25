Phillies trade outfielder Jake Cave to the Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies traded outfielder Jack Cave of Hampton, Virginia on Sunday. In return, the Phillies are receiving cash considerations according to Spotrac. Cave is joining his third Major League Baseball team after five seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 2018 to 2022, and one season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023.

Jake Cave in 2023

Cave batted .212 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in. During 65 games, 184 at bats, and 203 plate appearances, Cave scored 18 runs, and had 39 hits, eight doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 15 walks, 64 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .272, and a slugging percentage of .348. Cave’s triple came in a 7-5 Phillies win over the Atlanta Braves on September 11. This was the second game of a doubleheader as the Braves won the first game 10-8. Cave’s sacrifice bunt also came in a Phillies win, as it occurred in a 4-2 Phillies win over the Miami Marlins on July 31.

The reason why Cave saw so much playing time in April of 2023 is because Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was recovering from Tommy John Surgery. He was sent down to the minor leagues briefly when Harper returned. Cave had a 21-game hit streak in the International League, and was recalled in July.

Two Notable Games in April

Cave had two significant games in the first month of the year last season. He had one single, one double and four runs batted in a 14-3 Phillies rout over the Cincinnati Reds on April 16, and three hits (two doubles, one single) in a 6-1 Phillies win over the Houston Astros on April 29. Cave has had three hits in a game eight times in his career (six times with the Twins and twice with the Phillies).

Three Multi-Home Run Games

Three times Cave has hit two home runs in a game. He accomplished the feat in a 9-6 Twins loss to the Detroit Tigers on August 23, 2019, in a 10-5 Twins win over the Chicago White Sox on August 29, 2019, and in a 7-6 Twins win over the Colorado Rockies on September 23, 2020.