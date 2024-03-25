MLB News and Rumors

Phillies trade outfielder Jake Cave to the Rockies

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jake Cave

The Philadelphia Phillies traded outfielder Jack Cave of Hampton, Virginia on Sunday. In return, the Phillies are receiving cash considerations according to Spotrac. Cave is joining his third Major League Baseball team after five seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 2018 to 2022, and one season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023.

Jake Cave in 2023

Cave batted .212 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in. During 65 games, 184 at bats, and 203 plate appearances, Cave scored 18 runs, and had 39 hits, eight doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 15 walks, 64 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .272, and a slugging percentage of .348. Cave’s triple came in a 7-5 Phillies win over the Atlanta Braves on September 11. This was the second game of a doubleheader as the Braves won the first game 10-8. Cave’s sacrifice bunt also came in a Phillies win, as it occurred in a 4-2 Phillies win over the Miami Marlins on July 31.

The reason why Cave saw so much playing time in April of 2023 is because Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was recovering from Tommy John Surgery. He was sent down to the minor leagues briefly when Harper returned. Cave had a 21-game hit streak in the International League, and was recalled in July.

Two Notable Games in April

Cave had two significant games in the first month of the year last season. He had one single, one double and four runs batted in a 14-3 Phillies rout over the Cincinnati Reds on April 16, and three hits (two doubles, one single) in a 6-1 Phillies win over the Houston Astros on April 29. Cave has had three hits in a game eight times in his career (six times with the Twins and twice with the Phillies).

Three Multi-Home Run Games

Three times Cave has hit two home runs in a game. He accomplished the feat in a 9-6 Twins loss to the Detroit Tigers on August 23, 2019, in a 10-5 Twins win over the Chicago White Sox on August 29, 2019, and in a 7-6 Twins win over the Colorado Rockies on September 23, 2020.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies Rockies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff out for 2024

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5s
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_9244949_168384702_lowres
2024 MLB Opening Day: A Look at 2024 Opening Day Pitching Matchups, News & Notes, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Michael Lorenzen
Rangers sign starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 22 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18499698_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers and Padres split two-game Seoul Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Santiago Espinal
Blue Jays trade infielder Santiago Espinal to Reds
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21503859 (1)
Giants sign starting pitcher Blake Snell to two-year deal worth $62 million
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 19 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Reds sign lefthanded pitcher Justin Wilson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top