ESPN did not waste any time organizing Pickleball Slam 2 after the overwhelming success of the Inaugural Pickleball Slam in April 2023.

McEnroe and Agassi are returning to the Hard Rock Live at Seminole this February 4th for the Pickleball Slam 2 as they mix things up with the addition of Stefanie Graf and Maria Sharapova! Tickets go on sale at noon! https://t.co/1s2C5jgIUb pic.twitter.com/Go1o6wS8Xo — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) July 18, 2023

The first one was an all-male event with Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick; Agassi and Roddick were the winners and split $1 million in prize money.

A few of our favorite 📸s from The Inaugural Pickleball Slam! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0R2vJB1dbE — Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (@HardRockHolly) April 3, 2023



Agassi’s wife Steffi Graf made a brief appearance to thunderous applause when McEnroe handed her his paddle to play a couple of points.

Graf will be back in Pickleball Slam 2 along with Agassi, McEnroe, and Maria Sharapova.

Though the format has not been officially announced, we could see Graf and Sharapova and Agassi and McEnroe face off in singles matches prior to Agassi and Graf playing Sharapova and McEnroe in doubles.

Given the popularity of all four players especially Graf and Sharapova, this event could draw even higher ratings than the first one did.

The Pickleball Slam is returning. *John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Stefanie Graf, and Maria Sharapova will compete for a $1 million purse *To air Feb 4th on ESPN in primetime at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fl *Their inaugural slam was the highest-rated competition in PB history — Jess Golden (@JGolden5) July 18, 2023

The event will once again be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:30 PM EST.

It will be nationally televised on ESPN.

$1 million in prize money will once again be up for grabs for the winning team.