Pickleball Slam 2 With Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, And John McEnroe Coming In February 2024

Wendi Oliveros
Maria Sharapova is no.4 on top 100 tennis in wta earnings

ESPN did not waste any time organizing Pickleball Slam 2 after the overwhelming success of the Inaugural Pickleball Slam in April 2023.

The first one was an all-male event with Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick; Agassi and Roddick were the winners and split $1 million in prize money.


Agassi’s wife Steffi Graf made a brief appearance to thunderous applause when McEnroe handed her his paddle to play a couple of points.

 

Graf will be back in Pickleball Slam 2 along with Agassi, McEnroe, and Maria Sharapova.

Though the format has not been officially announced, we could see Graf and Sharapova and Agassi and McEnroe face off in singles matches prior to  Agassi and Graf playing Sharapova and McEnroe in doubles.

Given the popularity of all four players especially Graf and Sharapova, this event could draw even higher ratings than the first one did.

The event will once again be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 8:30 PM EST.

It will be nationally televised on ESPN.

$1 million in prize money will once again be up for grabs for the winning team.

 

News
