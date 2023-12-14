Pirates sign first baseman Rowdy Tellez

The Pittsburgh Pirates have come to terms with first baseman Rowdy Tellez of Sacramento, California to a one-year deal worth $3.2 million according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Pirates become the third Major League team Tellez has played for. He has previously played four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018 to 2021) and three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2021 to 2023).

Tellez’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Tellez batted .215 with 134 home runs and 47 runs batted in during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. During 105 games, 351 plate appearances and 311 at bats, Tellez scored 26 runs and had 67 hits, nine doubles, one triple, 35 walks, 117 total bases, and had five sacrifice flies. He also had an on base percentage of .291 and a slugging percentage of .376. Tellez’s triple came in a 3-1 Brewers loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 1, 2023. Ironically, it came against the team he played for to begin his Major League career.

Tellez had one multi-home run game for the Brewers in 2023. It came on April 14, in an 11-2 Brewers win over the San Diego Padres.

Problem with striking out

Tellez struck out 86 times in only 105 games this season with the Brewers. Twice in his career he has reached triple digits in striking out. Tellez struck out 116 times with the Blue Jays in 111 games in 2019. Then in 2022, he struck out 121 times in 153 games with the Brewers. The high strikeout rate has led to a rather low on base percentage of .304 in Tellez’s career. Tellez has also struck out 429 times since 2018, and has only walked 162 times.

Other Tidbits

Tellez has been a fan favourite throughout his career. He was very popular in his time in Toronto and Milwaukee. Tellez got his nickname of “Rowdy” even before he was even born because he was always active in his mother Lori’s womb. Sadly, Lori died of brain cancer in 2018, before Tellez made it to the Major Leagues.