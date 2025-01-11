MLB News and Rumors

Pirates sign relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson

Jeremy Freeborn
Caleb Ferguson

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson of Columbus, Ohio to a one year deal worth $3 million on Friday according to the Associated Press. It appears the Pirates might be considering Ferguson for their starting rotation in 2025. He has only had 14 career starts in 263 Major League Baseball appearances, and most his starts has been as an opener. In fact, Ferguson has never had a quality start.

Fourth Major League Baseball Team

The Pirates are Ferguson’s fourth Major League Baseball team. He has previously pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2018 to 2023, and shared the 2024 season with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

2024 MLB Statistics

Ferguson pitched 62 games in 2024 and had a record of one win and four losses. During 54 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 56 hits, 28 earned runs, six home runs, and 25 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.49 with 67 strikeouts, 11 holds, and one save. The win came in a 6-4 Yankees win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 9, and the save came in a 6-5 Yankees win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 3.

World Series Champion

Ferguson won a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2020. He pitched 21 games for the Dodgers that season and had a record of two wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.89. In 18 2/3, Ferguson gave up 16 hits, six earned runs. four home runs, and three walks, to go along with 27 strikeouts, five holds and a WHIP of 1.12. Ferguson beat the Seattle Mariners 11-9 on August 17, 2020, and the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on September 4. Unfortunately, Ferguson was not on the World Series roster because he had Tommy John surgery in September of 2020, and subsequently missed the entire 2021 season. This was the second time Ferguson had Tommy John surgery as he had it in 2014 while attending West Jefferson High School in Ohio.

 

MLB News and Rumors Pirates
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
