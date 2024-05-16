MLB News and Rumors

Pirates traded pitcher Roansy Contreras to the Angels

Jeremy Freeborn
The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded pitcher Roansy Contreras of Peralvillo, Dominican Republic to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com. In return, the Pirates are receiving cash considerations. The Angels are the second team Contreras has played for as he played his first four Major League Baseball seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sometimes as starter and sometimes a reliever

Contreras has pitched in 53 games. He has had 30 starts and 23 relief appearances.

2024 MLB Statistics

In 2024, Contreras has a record of one win and zero losses with an earned run average of 4.41. During 12 games and 16 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 19 hits, eight earned runs, three home runs and eight walks, with 16 strikeouts and a rather poor WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.65.

2024 Victory

Despite not pitching well, Contreras was good enough to get the win on April 1 in an 8-4 Pirates win over the Washington Nationals. Contreras gave up two earned runs, two hits, one walk and one home run while pitching the sixth and seventh innings. Contreras entered the game with the Pirates leading 3-1. While Contreras was pitching, the Nationals tied the game at three. Then before the Pirates made the pitching change in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Pirates took a commanding 6-3 lead with a three-run inning in the top of the eighth inning.

Second time traded

This was the second time in Contreras’s career he has been traded. Before making his Major League debut, he was traded from the New York Yankees to the Pirates with pitcher Miguel Yajure of Cabimas, Venezuela, infielder Maikol Escotto of Boca Chica, and outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba of Dallas, Texas for Jameson Taillon on January 24, 2001.

Slow out of the gate

The Angels are last in the American League West at 16 wins and 28 losses. The Pirates are third in the National League Central at 19 wins and 25 losses.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
