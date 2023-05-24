Dodgers

Pitcher Bobby Miller wins his MLB debut with the Dodgers

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a history of having great pitchers beginning their careers in the Major Leagues with them. The list includes Don Sutton, Pedro Martinez, Don Drysdale, Clayton Kershaw, Sandy Koufax, Fernando Valenzuela, Orel Hershiser, Rick Sutcliffe, and Walker Buehler.

You might just be able to add Bobby Miller of Elk Grove Village, Illinois to the list. On Tuesday, Miller made his debut at the big league level with the Dodgers in an 8-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Inside look at the win

Miller faced 20 batters over five innings, and only gave up four hits, one earned run, and one walk. He also had five strikeouts and 63 strikes in 95 pitches. The Dodgers had no problems smacking the baseball around Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, as they had nine hits, including four extra base hits. Jason Heyward and J.D. Martinez each hit home runs, and Mookie Betts and Will Smith each hit doubles.

Initially Drafted by the Baltimore Orioles

Miller was first drafted by the Orioles in the second round, 38th overall, in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft. However, he did not come to terms with Baltimore, and decided instead to play college baseball and enrolled at the University of Louisville. While with the Cardinals, Miller was also a member of the United States National Team.

Drafted by the Dodgers

In the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, Miller was selected in the first round, 29th overall by Los Angeles. At the Minor League level, Miller’s most impressive stretch were 14 games with the Great Lakes Loons of A+ ball during the 2021 baseball season. There he had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 1.91. Miller also had 56 strikeouts in 47 games.

Space in the Dodgers Rotation

A temporary spot was open in the Dodgers rotation due to Kershaw being on the bereavement list and Julio Urias on the injured list with a hamstring injury. The Dodgers currently lead the National League West with a record of 31 wins and 19 losses.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

