Potential Destinations for Buddy Hield

The Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield have began discussions about a potential trade. Hield was reportedly offered a contract extension from Indiana, but was not happy with the offer. However, it should also be noted that a deal is not imminent. The Pacers sharpshooter is currently on an expiring deal worth $19.2 million. There are plenty of teams who could utilize Hield, but there are three teams who should be picking up the phone right now for a potential trade. All in all, Buddy Hield is still a quality guard who can stretch the floor with the best of them.

Potential Trade Destinations for Indiana Pacers Guard, Buddy Hield

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to rectify a mistake from a couple of seasons ago. This time, we could finally see Buddy Hield in the purple and gold and would be a perfect fit for a team led by LeBron James. LeBron’s teams have always thrived when he is surrounded with three-point shooters. It showed after the all the trades the Lakers made at the trade deadline as the newly acquired core helped Los Angeles reach the Western Conference Finals. As a result, this is a marriage made in heaven if the Lakers are serious about contending next year as James’ career slowly comes to an end.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could use all the reinforcements to help Luka Doncic. Last year, the team was already as one of the strongest three-point shooting teams last season, so another shooter could not hurt. Especially since the Mavericks will have to give up some key assets to get Buddy Hield. It is do-or-die time for Dallas if they want to retain Luka Doncic for the future and Buddy Hield would be a welcome addition to take some pressure off of their superstar.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are an interesting team in an interesting situation. They have plenty of young talent and were still a playoff team after trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With them salary dumping Joe Harris, the Nets have plenty of flexibility for possible trades. The team already has an enticing young core led by Mikal Bridges. Bringing in a veteran like Buddy Hield could be a sneaky good move that could put the Eastern Conference on notice.

NBA Betting Content You May Like