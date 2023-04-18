Potential Trade Destinations for Budda Baker

Budda Baker is the latest star NFL player to demand a trade. The Pro Bowl Cardinals safety has recently become dissatisfied with the direction of the organization. The Cardinals are going into a rebuild situation this coming season and Baker could be ready to be on a contending team. He is in his prime considering he is entering his seventh year of his NFL career. Arizona does not have to grant his request just because he demanded a trade. After all, he is still under contract for another two years. Regardless, there are still a few contending teams who would benefit from Budda Baker surveying the secondary.

Possible Landing Spots for Cardinals Safety, Budda Baker

Destination #1: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals lost their two safeties in free agency. Von Bell headed for Carolina and Jessie Bates signed with Atlanta. As a result, Budda Baker would be an instant match for this underrated Bengals defensive unit. With Cincinnati coming extremely close the last two years to winning a Super Bowl, the Bengals must be an enticing destination for the five-time Pro Bowler. Cincinnati had a decent defense, but their pass defense was a weak-point ranking 23rd in the league. Baker would certainly help shore this aspect of the defense up for the Bengals.

Destination #2: Philadelphia Eagles

Contrary to popular belief, the Eagles could make the money work with Budda Baker if they sign him to a long-term deal. Philadelphia was the runner-up in the Super Bowl and have been busy trying to reload for another run this offseason. They recently made Jalen Hurts the highest paid quarterback and re-signed Darius Slay, but also lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles did bring in Terrell Edmunds to bolster the safety group, but Budda Baker would still help replenish the talent that has been lost in free agency.

Destination #3: Miami Dolphins

Miami was one of the feel-good stories of last season. They had an elite offense, but their defense was the team’s Achilles heel ranking in the bottom portion of the league in team defense. The Dolphins have already addressed this side of the field in a big way by trading for All-Pro cornerback, Jalen Ramsey. He will form a dynamic duo with Xavien Howard and adding Budda Baker to this improved secondary could make Miami legitimate contenders in the AFC East. Miami had a few key pieces on the defense already, but with the additions this offseason, they will be a more cohesive unit this coming year. Budda Baker would only amplify this improved defense.

