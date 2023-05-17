Race enthusiasts Jeff Siegel and Jeremy Plonk recently shared their insights on the upcoming Preakness Stakes 2023 on their podcast. Their in-depth analysis paints a captivating picture of the likely pace scenario for this highly-anticipated race.

Jeff Siegel and Jeremy Plonk are highly adept handicappers, and they bring years of experience in breaking down horse races. In their recent podcast, “It’s Official,” Siegel and Plonk discussed how they foresee the 2023 Preakness Stakes playing out in terms of pace.

Here are the highlights of what the pair expect to happen as the stalls open in the 148th running of the Preakness:

Early speed from National Treasure and Coffeewithchris

and First Mission to settle in behind the front two

to settle in behind the front two Perform and Mage to in the middle of the pack

and to in the middle of the pack Blazing Sevens , Chase The Chaos , and Red Route One to be the closers

, , and to be the closers Eight runners could lead to a slow pace

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Preakness Stakes

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +500

2023 Preakness Pace Predictions

According to Siegel and Plonk, National Treasure (+500) and Coffeewithchris (+3300) are expected to be the torchbearers, igniting the race with their swift strides. They will likely set off in front, challenging the rest of the field to match their intensity.

Following closely will be First Mission (+250). The horse is predicted to strategically tail the leaders, leveraging his exterior position. Rather than striving to overtake early, First Mission will likely bide his time, maintaining an optimal position close to the front.

Perform (+1600) and the crowd favorite, Kentucky Derby winner Mage (+140), will likely adopt a measured approach, occupying the middle ground. They’ll ensure a steady pace, keenly observing the unfolding race dynamics.

Meanwhile, Blazing Sevens (+800), Chase the Chaos (+5000), and Red Route One (+1600), the race’s closers, are expected to deploy a patient strategy. These competitors may lie low initially, conserving their best for a powerful late surge.

The belief is that the best run of the race will be had by First Mission, who will sit in behind the leaders, who he has the edge over in terms of finishing speed. Meanwhile, he keeps the best horses behind him, stealing a couple of lengths on them. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out come Saturday evening.

A Slower Pace Ahead?

Siegel offered an intriguing analysis, stating, “In this race with only eight starters and a long run in, there is not going to be the necessity to gun your horse out get position. You’re going to be where you want to be. That usually results in a slower than average pace.”

This suggests a potentially counter-intuitive race strategy – with fewer horses and a lengthy run-in, a frantic rush for position may be unnecessary. Instead, jockeys may have the opportunity to choose their spots and settle their horses comfortably, leading to a pace slower than usual.

National Treasure: The Confident Starter

Siegel’s strong conviction about one particular horse is noteworthy. He said, “The only one I’m absolutely convinced is going, I know he’s going, is National Treasure. So he’ll be sent out. Once they get the controlling speed position on the front end, they’ll slow it down a bit.”

This comment reflects Siegel’s belief in National Treasure’s strategy of seizing the lead early on. Interestingly, he suggests a subsequent shift in tactic – once a dominant position is established, the horse will likely decelerate, potentially influencing the overall race rhythm.

The Preakness Stakes 2023 appears to be setting the stage for a fascinating blend of strategies. The anticipated pace, as dissected by Siegel and Plonk, could be a defining factor in crowning the victor.

