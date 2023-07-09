Tennis News and Rumors

Professional Golfers Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler Attend Wimbledon’s Middle Sunday

Wendi Oliveros
Professional tennis and golf players have a lot in common.

Both play individual sports that can be mentally and physically grueling.

And both tend to be fans of the other sport for these reasons.

That’s why it is not entirely surprising but fun to see three professional golfers in attendance with their significant others at Wimbledon’s Middle Sunday.

All are dressed to the nines and looking ready to partake in a day of strawberries and cream and champagne.

We love Tennis Channel’s caption on the photo.

It reads:

“When the trip makes it out of the group chat!”

Fans may not recognize them without their usual golf attire, clubs, and baseball caps, but they are Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler.

Pictured with them are their wives Annie Verret (Speith), Jillian Wisniewski (Thomas), and Allison Stokke (Fowler).

No doubt they are planning to watch some great tennis today headlined by 7-time champion and favorite to win the men’s singles title for a record-tying eighth time, Novak Djokovic.

There are also very interesting women’s matches to take in including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek taking on Belinda Bencic and the all-mothers match of Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina who are leading the revolution of mothers who return to the WTA Tour and are successful.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
