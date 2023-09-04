In the Battle of the 20-something American tennis players, Madison Keys prevailed over friend and compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Keys had a sound game plan for keeping the rallies short.

She rushed to the net and utilized a rarely-seen drop shot to prevent Pegula from getting into her game of long rallies and good shotmaking.

Keys also served well and played with fewer errors.

After Keys took the first set, Pegula tried to get back into her game, but Keys was just too good on Monday.

Lock in the victory 🔐@Madison_Keys knocks out fellow American Jessica Pegula to secure a spot in the last eight!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/PkdZYviJME — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 4, 2023

Keys is into the US Open quarterfinals and will face the 2023 Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova who overcame a painful shoulder and a valiant effort from American Peyton Stearns.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova gets her 11th consecutive Grand Slam win, comes back to beat Peyton Stearns 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-2 and reach the QFs at the #USOpen for the first time. 3rd career Grand Slam QF. She keeps doing what she does. Faces Keys next. pic.twitter.com/CDxYwepNUU — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 4, 2023

BULLET of a return by Peyton Stearns 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/m0qByTHoXl — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 4, 2023

The power has long been there for Keys, but the precision and focus throughout a match sometimes wanes.

Hopefully, she can take Monday’s form and victory as a confidence booster as she heads to the quarters.

She was a US Open finalist in 2017 so she has a solid reputation, especially on the NYC hardcourts.

Madison Keys after beating Jessica Pegula at US Open: “It’s always tough playing a friend. We’ve been doing it basically our whole lives. When we’re on court it’s all business. When we’re off court, we go back to being friends.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BWvRq7X39N — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 4, 2023

Pegula was outplayed from the first ball of this match but is still alive in doubles and mixed doubles so hopefully success comes from those avenues.

She takes the court later today with Coco Gauff to face Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16 in women’s doubles.

