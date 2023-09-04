Tennis News and Rumors

Quarterfinal Bound: Madison Keys Defeats World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, Faces Wimbledon Champ Marketa Vondrousova Next

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Madison Keys

In the Battle of the 20-something American tennis players, Madison Keys prevailed over friend and compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Keys had a sound game plan for keeping the rallies short.

She rushed to the net and utilized a rarely-seen drop shot to prevent Pegula from getting into her game of long rallies and good shotmaking.

Keys also served well and played with fewer errors.

After Keys took the first set, Pegula tried to get back into her game, but Keys was just too good on Monday.

Keys is into the US Open quarterfinals and will face the 2023 Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova who overcame a painful shoulder and a valiant effort from American Peyton Stearns.

The power has long been there for Keys, but the precision and focus throughout a match sometimes wanes.

Hopefully, she can take Monday’s form and victory as a confidence booster as she heads to the quarters.

She was a US Open finalist in 2017 so she has a solid reputation, especially on the NYC hardcourts.

Pegula was outplayed from the first ball of this match but is still alive in doubles and mixed doubles so hopefully success comes from those avenues.

She takes the court later today with Coco Gauff to face Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16 in women’s doubles.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
