Rafael Devers makes Red Sox franchise history

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic made Red Sox franchise history on Monday in a 5-0 Red Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, and as a result,hit a home run in his sixth straight Red Sox game. In the process, Devers set a Red Sox record for most consecutive games with a home run.

Inside Look at the Home Run

Devers’s home run was 382 feet to left field, and also scored right fielder Wilyer Abreu of Maracaibo, Venezuela who doubled earlier in the earning. Devers’s home run came off of Rays’s starting pitcher Taj Bradley with one out, and put the Red Sox up 3-0 at the time.

Who held the previous record with five straight games with a home run?

The first Red Sox player to hit a home run in five straight games was Hall of Fame first baseman Jimmie Foxx of Sudlersville, Maryland in 1940. He was followed by Ted Williams of San Diego, California (1957), Dick Stuart of San Francisco, California (1963), George Scott of Greenville, Mississippi (1977), Jose Canseco of La Habana, Cuba (1995), and Bobby Dalbec of Seattle, Washington (2020).

Who has the Major League record for most consecutive games with a home run?

Three players have hit a home run in eight straight games. They are Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Dale Long of Springfield, Missouri (1956), New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly of Evansville, Indiana (1987), and Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Devers in 2024

Devers is batting .284 with 10 home runs and 23 runs batted in this season. During 37 games, 163 plate appearances and 141 at bats, he has scored 23 runs and had 40 hits, 10 doubles, 20 walks, 80 total bases, an on base percentage of .380, and a slugging percentage of .567.