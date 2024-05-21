MLB News and Rumors

Rafael Devers makes Red Sox franchise history

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rafael Devers

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic made Red Sox franchise history on Monday in a 5-0 Red Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, and as a result,hit a home run in his sixth straight Red Sox game. In the process, Devers set a Red Sox record for most consecutive games with a home run.

Inside Look at the Home Run

Devers’s home run was 382 feet to left field, and also scored right fielder Wilyer Abreu of Maracaibo, Venezuela who doubled earlier in the earning. Devers’s home run came off of Rays’s starting pitcher Taj Bradley with one out, and put the Red Sox up 3-0 at the time.

Who held the previous record with five straight games with a home run?

The first Red Sox player to hit a home run in five straight games was Hall of Fame first baseman Jimmie Foxx of Sudlersville, Maryland in 1940. He was followed by Ted Williams of San Diego, California (1957), Dick Stuart of San Francisco, California (1963), George Scott of Greenville, Mississippi (1977), Jose Canseco of La Habana, Cuba (1995), and Bobby Dalbec of Seattle, Washington (2020).

Who has the Major League record for most consecutive games with a home run?

Three players have hit a home run in eight straight games. They are Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Dale Long of Springfield, Missouri (1956), New York Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly of Evansville, Indiana (1987), and Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Devers in 2024

Devers is batting .284 with 10 home runs and 23 runs batted in this season. During 37 games, 163 plate appearances and 141 at bats, he has scored 23 runs and had 40 hits, 10 doubles, 20 walks, 80 total bases, an on base percentage of .380, and a slugging percentage of .567.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Red Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

Rafael Devers becomes seventh Red Sox player to homer in five straight games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21600254_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees star Aaron Judge heating up with extra base surge
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23225143_168396541_lowres-3
Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee out for the season with a torn labrum
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23065833_168396541_lowres-2
Pirates traded pitcher Roansy Contreras to the Angels
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Phillies starter Aaron Nola throws fourth career MLB shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Matt Brash
Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash has Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top