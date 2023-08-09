UFC News and Rumors

Rafael Dos Anjos Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rafael dos anjos vs robbie lawler

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future.

In Dos Anjos’ last fight, he dominated Bryan Barberena submitting him in the second round via rear-naked choke that made it two wins in his last three fights for Rafael Dos Anjos. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $300,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $410,000.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ Net Worth

Rafael Dos Anjos has been in the UFC for a long time now, he has made an estimated $4 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.

Rafael Dos Anjos has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2004 and cut his cloth on the Brazil regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2008.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ UFC Record

Rafael Dos Anjos holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 32-14 which includes 5 wins by knockout and 11 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 21-12 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 78.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ Next Fight

Rafael Dos Anjos will fight former fellow welterweight contender Vicente Luque in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 78. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Rafael Dos Anjos (-115) making him the slight favorite.

Rafael Dos Anjos’, Height, Weight, Wife

Cory Sandhagen fights out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He is happily married to his wife Cristiane dos Anjos.

  • Age: 38
  • Born: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • Reach: 70″
  • Coach/Trainer: Rafael Cordeiro

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
vicente luque niko price

Vicente Luque Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  48min
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor UFC
Conor McGregor Suggests Michael Chandler Fight May Be Off the Table: A Closer Look
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 78
UFC Vegas 78: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
contender series logo
All 10 Fighters Make Weight for Week 1 of Contender Series
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
cory sandhagen
5 Biggest Winners from UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 18 DraftKings DFS Picks
Fights to Make After UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
israel-adesanya-prefight
Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland: Title Fight Set for UFC 293 in Sydney
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top