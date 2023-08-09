The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future.

In Dos Anjos’ last fight, he dominated Bryan Barberena submitting him in the second round via rear-naked choke that made it two wins in his last three fights for Rafael Dos Anjos. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $300,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $410,000.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ Net Worth

Rafael Dos Anjos has been in the UFC for a long time now, he has made an estimated $4 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.

Rafael Dos Anjos has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2004 and cut his cloth on the Brazil regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2008.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ UFC Record

Rafael Dos Anjos holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 32-14 which includes 5 wins by knockout and 11 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 21-12 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 78.

Rafael Dos Anjos’ Next Fight

Rafael Dos Anjos will fight former fellow welterweight contender Vicente Luque in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 78. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Rafael Dos Anjos (-115) making him the slight favorite.

Rafael Dos Anjos’, Height, Weight, Wife

He is happily married to his wife Cristiane dos Anjos.

He is happily married to his wife Cristiane dos Anjos.

Age: 38

Born: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Height: 5'8″

Weight: 170 pounds

Reach: 70″

Coach/Trainer: Rafael Cordeiro

