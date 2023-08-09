The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great fight night event. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Rafael Dos Anjos is set to earn a big payday at UFC Vegas 78

Rafael Dos Anjos is set to take on Vicente Luque in his 13th main event fight showing that the UFC believes in Dos Anjos to put on exciting fights and is one of the best welterweight contenders. He has won two of his last three fights after dominating Bryan Barberena and choking him out in the second round. A win this weekend could make his pockets fat especially, against someone who is as dangerous as Vicente Luque.

UFC Vegas 78 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 78 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.4 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 78.

Headlining the main event, are Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque. Dos Anjos is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, Luque should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Rafael Dos Anjos is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Vegas 78. The welterweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $321,000 this weekend. Rafael Dos Anjos is set to fight welterweight contender Vicente Luque.

Welterweight contender, Vicente Luque will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $216,000 payday. Cub Swanson ($124,000), Khalil Rountree ($86,000), and Chris Daukaus ($86,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 78 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 78:

Rafael Dos Anjos — $321,000

— $321,000 Vicente Luque — $216,000

— $216,000 Cub Swanson — $141,000

— $141,000 Khalil Rountree — $86,000

— $86,000 Chris Daukaus — $86,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 78 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Rafael Dos Anjos $300,000 $21,000 $321,000 Vicente Luque $200,000 $16,000 $216,000 Cub Swanson $120,000 $21,000 $141,000 Hakeem Dawodu $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Khalil Rountree $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Chris Daukaus $80,000 $6,000 $86,000 Polyana Viana $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Iasmin Lucindo $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tafon Nchukwi $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 AJ Dobson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Josh Fremd $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Jamie Pickett $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Marcus McGhee $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 JP Buys $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Terrance McKinney $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Mike Breeden $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Francis Marshall $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Isaac Dulgarian $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Josh Parisian $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Martin Buday $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Montserrat Ruiz $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jacqueline Amorim $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Da’Mon Blackshear $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Jose Johnson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Julianna Miller $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Luana Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Vegas 78 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $173,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 78.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

