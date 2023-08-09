MMA

UFC Vegas 78 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Rafael Dos Anjos To Earn $321k In Payouts At UFC Fight Night

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
ufc vegas 78

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great fight night event. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Rafael Dos Anjos is set to earn a big payday at UFC Vegas 78

Rafael Dos Anjos is set to take on Vicente Luque in his 13th main event fight showing that the UFC believes in Dos Anjos to put on exciting fights and is one of the best welterweight contenders. He has won two of his last three fights after dominating Bryan Barberena and choking him out in the second round. A win this weekend could make his pockets fat especially, against someone who is as dangerous as Vicente Luque.

UFC Vegas 78 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 78 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.4 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 78.

Headlining the main event, are Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque. Dos Anjos is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, Luque should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Rafael Dos Anjos is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Vegas 78. The welterweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $321,000 this weekend. Rafael Dos Anjos is set to fight welterweight contender Vicente Luque.

Welterweight contender, Vicente Luque will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $216,000 payday. Cub Swanson ($124,000), Khalil Rountree ($86,000), and Chris Daukaus ($86,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 78 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 78:

  • Rafael Dos Anjos — $321,000
  • Vicente Luque — $216,000
  • Cub Swanson — $141,000
  • Khalil Rountree — $86,000
  • Chris Daukaus — $86,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 78 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Rafael Dos Anjos $300,000 $21,000 $321,000
Vicente Luque $200,000 $16,000 $216,000
Cub Swanson $120,000 $21,000 $141,000
Hakeem Dawodu $60,000 $6,000 $66,000
Khalil Rountree $75,000 $11,000 $86,000
Chris Daukaus $80,000 $6,000 $86,000
Polyana Viana $60,000 $6,000 $66,000
Iasmin Lucindo $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Tafon Nchukwi $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
AJ Dobson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Josh Fremd $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Jamie Pickett $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Marcus McGhee $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
JP Buys $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Terrance McKinney $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Mike Breeden $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Francis Marshall $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Isaac Dulgarian $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Josh Parisian $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Martin Buday $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Montserrat Ruiz $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Jacqueline Amorim $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Da’Mon Blackshear $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Jose Johnson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Julianna Miller $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Luana Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Vegas 78 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $173,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 78.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
tatiana suarez

UFC Nashville Bonuses: Tatiana Suarez Chokes Out Jessica Andrade to Secure $50k

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
MMA
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to Fight for Charity
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
MMA
2023 PFL 4: Atlanta
PFL Playoffs Results: Jesus Pinedo Dominates Bubba Jenkins
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 5 2023
MMA
bubba jenkins
2023 PFL Playoffs 1 Weigh-Ins: Two Fighters Miss Weight, Pinedo and Diggs Face Penalties
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 3 2023
MMA
pitbull koike
Kleber Koike’s Locker Room Invasion: Controversy at Bellator-RIZIN Event
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
MMA
aj mckee patricky pitbull
A.J. McKee Injured, Roberto De Souza Steps In to Face Patricky Pitbull at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in Grand Prix Bout
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 26 2023
MMA
Umar-Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov Out of UFC Fight Against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Nashville August 5th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top