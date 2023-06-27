41-year-old Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez is calling it a career after the 2023 Mallorca Open.

The left-hander Lopez had a fellow Spanish lefty in the stands cheering for him on Tuesday.

Feliciano Lopez is playing his last career tournament in Mallorca, Rafael Nadal is in the house 👌 pic.twitter.com/uBbvydOM9D — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) June 27, 2023



Rafael Nadal was on hand to cheer Lopez on.

Lopez extended his career by another round after a straight-set win over Max Purcell.



In addition to Nadal, former Spanish player Carlos Moya, and Rafa’s wife Maria were also in attendance.

Nadal is currently out of commission as he recovers from hip surgery that will sideline him until 2024 which will likely be his final year on the ATP Tour.

Lopez called Tuesday’s win one of the best of his career.

“It’s a really special win for me, probably one of the most special wins of my career so far, to be honest. This is over my expectations, to be winning a match at this stage of my career in Mallorca, this beautiful place, surrounded by the ones that I love, my friends.”

Tuesday’s win is only the second win for Lopez in 2023.

Lopez addressed the VIP crowd that came to cheer him on.

“Most of them came for my hypothetical last match. Luckily, it wasn’t the last match of my life. I have another opportunity tomorrow, and this is very overwhelming, I have to say.”

Lopez, who turned pro in 1997, had a career-high ranking of 12th in 2015.

He won 7 ATP singles titles and 6 doubles titles including the 2016 French Open.

Lopez plays Australian Jordan Thompson on Wednesday.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023