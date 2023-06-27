Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal Was Spotted At Mallorca Open Cheering On Feliciano Lopez

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Feliciano Lopez Rafael Nadal

41-year-old Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez is calling it a career after the 2023 Mallorca Open.

The left-hander Lopez had a fellow Spanish lefty in the stands cheering for him on Tuesday.


Rafael Nadal was on hand to cheer Lopez on.

Lopez extended his career by another round after a straight-set win over Max Purcell.


In addition to Nadal, former Spanish player Carlos Moya, and Rafa’s wife Maria were also in attendance.

 

Nadal is currently out of commission as he recovers from hip surgery that will sideline him until 2024 which will likely be his final year on the ATP Tour.

Lopez called Tuesday’s win one of the best of his career.

“It’s a really special win for me, probably one of the most special wins of my career so far, to be honest. This is over my expectations, to be winning a match at this stage of my career in Mallorca, this beautiful place, surrounded by the ones that I love, my friends.”

Tuesday’s win is only the second win for Lopez in 2023.

Lopez addressed the VIP crowd that came to cheer him on.

“Most of them came for my hypothetical last match. Luckily, it wasn’t the last match of my life. I have another opportunity tomorrow, and this is very overwhelming, I have to say.”

Lopez, who turned pro in 1997, had a career-high ranking of 12th in 2015.

He won 7 ATP singles titles and 6 doubles titles including the 2016 French Open.

Lopez plays Australian Jordan Thompson on Wednesday.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
billie jean king

Billie Jean King Is A Member Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Withdraws From Eastbourne, Will She Be Healthy Next Week For Wimbledon?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 26 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Kate Middleton Roger Federer
Roger Federer And Duchess Kate Middleton Film A Wimbledon Video With The Ball Boys And Girls
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula’s Travel Plans Go Awry En Route To England For Grass Court Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Mark Philippoussis
Will A Partnership With Retired Aussie Mark Philippoussis Be The Difference For Maria Sakkari?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena Ostapenko Holds Off Venus Williams, Wins Three Set Match In Birmingham
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:
Wimbledon 2023 Odds, Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top