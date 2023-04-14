Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Next Week’s Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from the Barcelona Open scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.

He is the 12-time champion of the Barcelona Open which is considered a home tournament for the Spaniard.

The center court was renamed the Rafael Nadal Arena in 2017 symbolizing his dominance at this tournament throughout his career.

His career record at the tournament is an astounding 64-4.

Nadal has been back on the clay courts practicing at his academy, but it is obvious that the hip injury that he suffered at January’s Australian Open is taking longer than expected to recover from.

His plan was to return for the Monte-Carlo Masters which is happening this week.

He is the 11-time champion of that event.

Nadal’s Announcement

Rafa took to Twitter to deliver the disappointing news to his fans.

His Spanish tweet is translated as follows:

“Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling. I am still not ready and, therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition.”

No Official Timetable For Nadal’s Return

With Nadal withdrawing from both tournaments he expected to be healthy enough to participate in, it brings up the question of when he will return.

The crown jewel of his career, the French Open at Roland Garros, starts in five weeks.

It is part of the reason he is nicknamed the “King of Clay.”

He is the 14-time champion at Roland Garros and remains a favorite to contend despite his prolonged absence this spring with a hip injury.

Nadal will want to log match play before the opening ball is served at Roland Garros on May 22, but it depends on how much longer his recovery will take.

Another home tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, is scheduled to begin on April 26, and it runs through May 7.

Is Nadal setting his sights on playing there, and if so, will he be ready to go in two weeks?

The French Open ends on June 11 and marks the conclusion of the clay court season.

If all goes well, Nadal will celebrate his 37th birthday while he is playing in (and hopefully defending his title) the event.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023