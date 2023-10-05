Rafael Nadal’s Latest Practice Video Is Going Viral

As we are nearing the end of the 2023 tennis season, there is so much to look forward to in 2024.

On the men’s side, 2024 is expected to mark the return of Rafael Nadal to the ATP Tour.

That’s why it is great to see the latest video of Nadal hitting balls in an effortless and pain-free way.

He is hitting on what appears to be an indoor hard court which indicates that he is preparing for the 2024 Australian Open in January.

Rafa Nadal just posted a video of himself back on the court. Literally can’t wait. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/dAogju1V0u — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 4, 2023

Nadal has tried to temper expectations that he will win a Grand Slam next year, but if he is healthy, everyone will believe the King of Clay has a chance to win at Roland Garros for the 14th time in his career.

An added benefit for Nadal in 2024 is that the Olympics are also being played at Roland Garros.

He could get two opportunities to play at his favorite Grand Slam venue next year.

🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal today, about his schedule in 2024: “The 2024 Olympics in Paris [held at RG] would be a nice end to my career if I feel good. My schedule can change if I feel I can have a chance to win at Roland Garros” Source: Movistar Tennis/translated by Pau Ferragut pic.twitter.com/UX2sUlSyUn — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 18, 2023

So Many Unknowns

Time will tell how the comeback works for Nadal.

Between the travel and the grind of intense match play, something he has not experienced in nearly a year, it could be challenging for him.

There is also concern about how the hip will hold up.

Hopefully, Nadal will be able to exit the game on his own terms with stadiums of adoring fans cheering him on.

