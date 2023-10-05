Tennis News and Rumors

Rafael Nadal’s Latest Practice Video Is Going Viral

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings

As we are nearing the end of the 2023 tennis season, there is so much to look forward to in 2024.

On the men’s side, 2024 is expected to mark the return of Rafael Nadal to the ATP Tour.

That’s why it is great to see the latest video of Nadal hitting balls in an effortless and pain-free way.

He is hitting on what appears to be an indoor hard court which indicates that he is preparing for the 2024 Australian Open in January.

Nadal has tried to temper expectations that he will win a Grand Slam next year, but if he is healthy, everyone will believe the King of Clay has a chance to win at Roland Garros for the 14th time in his career.

An added benefit for Nadal in 2024 is that the Olympics are also being played at Roland Garros.

He could get two opportunities to play at his favorite Grand Slam venue next year.

So Many Unknowns

Time will tell how the comeback works for Nadal.

Between the travel and the grind of intense match play, something he has not experienced in nearly a year, it could be challenging for him.

There is also concern about how the hip will hold up.

Hopefully, Nadal will be able to exit the game on his own terms with stadiums of adoring fans cheering him on.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner Defeated Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev En Route To China Open Title

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Mirra-Andreeva
16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Takes On 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina In Round Of 16 At China Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Asks Fans On Social Media For Advice For Upcoming Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Lindsay Davenport
Lindsay Davenport Selected As USA’s Next Captain For Billie Jean King Cup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 28 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic’s Golf Swing Is The Talk Of The Town At The Ryder Cup Exhibition
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Frances Tiafoe
Team World Continues To Dominate As 2023 Laver Cup Concludes On Sunday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sakkari
Maria Sakkari Is The 2023 Guadalajara Open Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top