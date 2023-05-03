Horse Racing Picks

Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Randy Moss Horse Racing Picks

Jeremy Freeborn
Randy Moss has worked as a Triple Crown analyst for NBC since 2011. Prior to that he was the primary horse racing analyst on ESPN. The native of Hot Springs, Arkansas has also been an integral part of the Daily Racing Form, which has a remarkable history as it dates back to 1894! Here are the four horses that Randy Moss likes the most.

  • 🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks | Randy Moss Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

Whenever one thinks of Randy Moss, they instantly think of the star wide receiver who frequently caught touchdown passes from Tom Brady and Daunte Culpepper. However, this Randy Moss is a horse racing expert who is known throughout the sport for his mathematical analysis when handicapping.

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Moss was extremely impressed with Derma Sotogake’s performance at the United Arab Emirates Derby, where the horse had a dominant time of 1:55.81 with Christophe Lemaire of Gouvieux, France as the jockey. Japan appears to be a country on the rise when it comes to horse racing and Moss believes the time could indeed be now for Derma Sotogake to make Japanese sports history as the first horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby.

Bet on Derma Sotogake (+1200) at BetOnline

Verifying (+1200)

Verifying had a solid race at the Blue Grass Stakes where the horse finished only behind Tapit Trice. It was an extremely close finish as Verifying only was beaten by a neck. The fact that the Blue Grass Stakes is in nearby Lexington, Kentucky should be very beneficial for a horse looking to win in Louisville on Saturday.

Bet on Verifying (+1200) at BetOnline

Angel of Empire (+800)

Moss believes Verifying and Angels of Empire are extremely similar horses. The reason he is giving the slight edge to Verifying for second place is because he is expecting a rather slower pace than in previous Kentucky Derbies from the past.

Bet on Angel of Empire (+800) at BetOnline

Forte (+325)

The early favourite will be hoping history does not repeat itself as the heavy underdog Rich Strike at 80-1 won a year ago. The one concern Moss has about Forte, is the horse’s lack of progression since having an outstanding 2022 calendar year as a two-year-old.

Forte (+325) at BetOnline

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
