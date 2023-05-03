Randy Moss has worked as a Triple Crown analyst for NBC since 2011. Prior to that he was the primary horse racing analyst on ESPN. The native of Hot Springs, Arkansas has also been an integral part of the Daily Racing Form, which has a remarkable history as it dates back to 1894! Here are the four horses that Randy Moss likes the most.

Whenever one thinks of Randy Moss, they instantly think of the star wide receiver who frequently caught touchdown passes from Tom Brady and Daunte Culpepper. However, this Randy Moss is a horse racing expert who is known throughout the sport for his mathematical analysis when handicapping.

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Moss was extremely impressed with Derma Sotogake’s performance at the United Arab Emirates Derby, where the horse had a dominant time of 1:55.81 with Christophe Lemaire of Gouvieux, France as the jockey. Japan appears to be a country on the rise when it comes to horse racing and Moss believes the time could indeed be now for Derma Sotogake to make Japanese sports history as the first horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby.

Verifying (+1200)

Verifying had a solid race at the Blue Grass Stakes where the horse finished only behind Tapit Trice. It was an extremely close finish as Verifying only was beaten by a neck. The fact that the Blue Grass Stakes is in nearby Lexington, Kentucky should be very beneficial for a horse looking to win in Louisville on Saturday.

Angel of Empire (+800)

Moss believes Verifying and Angels of Empire are extremely similar horses. The reason he is giving the slight edge to Verifying for second place is because he is expecting a rather slower pace than in previous Kentucky Derbies from the past.

Forte (+325)

The early favourite will be hoping history does not repeat itself as the heavy underdog Rich Strike at 80-1 won a year ago. The one concern Moss has about Forte, is the horse’s lack of progression since having an outstanding 2022 calendar year as a two-year-old.

