Ranking the 10 Best Wimbledon Winners of All-Time

There have been some unbelievable moments in tennis over the years. Many matches at Wimbledon have gone down in history as some of the greatest moments in professional tennis ever. Here are the 10 best Wimbledon winners of all-time.

10) Billie Jean King

The native of Long Beach, California has been a major worldwide voice for gender equality in women’s sport. During her athletic career, Billie Jean King was a phenomenal tennis player. She won Wimbledon six times in 1966, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, and 1975. In her last two Wimbledon titles, King bageled her opponent in the opening set of the final. She beat fellow American Chris Evert 6-0, 7-5 in 1973, and Australia’s Evonne Goolagong Cawley 6-0, 6-1 in 1975.

9) Novak Djokovic

The current World Number One has won six Wimbledon titles. Djokovic's six Wimbledon titles came in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021. Djokovic's most memorable title came in 2019 when he beat the great Roger Federer of Switzerland, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12.

8) Dorthoea Lambert Chambers

This British tennis legend from Ealing, Middlesex won seven Wimbledon titles in the first two decades of the 20th century. She won in 1903, 1904, 1906, 1910, 1911, 1913 and 1914. The 1911 Wimbledon final was historic as Lambert Chambers became the first player ever to win a grand slam singles final without losing a game. She beat fellow British player Dora Boothby 6-0, 6-0.

7) William Renshaw

The native of Leamington Spa, England was one of the best tennis players in the 19th century. He won seven Wimbledon titles in the Amateur Era, in 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1885, 1886, and 1889. Well before the Williams sisters dominated women’s tennis, the Renshaw twins dominated men’s tennis. William beat his twin brother Ernest in the 1882, 1883, and 1889 Wimbledon finals, and also beat Herbert Lawford thrice as well.

6) Steffi Graf

The native of Mannheim, West Germany, who later married American star Andre Agassi, won seven Wimbledon titles in 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, and 1996. The most memorable Wimbledon title might have been her first. That is when Graf beat Martina Navratilova of the United States in the final, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. The reason why this Wimbledon title was so special is because it was part of Graf’s golden slam year. She won all four majors and the gold medal at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

5) Serena Williams

The 23-time major champion has won seven Wimbledon titles in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016. Like William Renshaw, Serena Williams of the United States had a great tennis rivalry with her sister Venus Williams, who she has beaten three times over the years in Wimbledon finals–in 2002, 2003, and 2009. In 2022, Williams has the eighth best odds of winning Wimbledon at +2500.

4) Pete Sampras

No men’s singles tennis player dominated one grand slam in the 1990s, like Pete Sampras of the United States did Wimbledon. He won seven Wimbledon titles in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000. Of Sampras’s seven Wimbledon titles, two came over Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia.

3) Helen Willis Moody

The native of Centerville, California is an eight-time Wimbledon champion. She was victorious in 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1933, 1935, and 1938. In this time, Willis Moody also dominated the U.S. Open, as she won that title seven times. Of Willis Moody’s eight Wimbledon titles, four came in the final over Helen Jacobs.

2) Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal of Spain is widely known as the King of Clay. Well, Roger Federer, the people’s champion, should be considered the King of Grass. He won eight Wimbledon titles in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017. Federer beat American Andy Roddick the most in the final. His wins over Roddick came in 2004, 2005. and 2009. The 2009 Wimbledon final was Federer’s most epic grand slam victory as he beat the 2003 United States Open champion 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14.

1) Martina Navratilova

The 18-time major champion won half of her grand slam titles at Wimbledon. The native of Prague, Czechoslovakia who would later represent the United States, won nine Wimbledon titles over three decades–in 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, and 1990. Navratilova also won seven Wimbledon women’s doubles titles and four Wimbledon mixed doubles titles. Five of Navratilova’s nine Wimbledon singles titles came over American Chris Evert.